Jessie J confirms she is pregnant a year after suffering miscarriage

Jessie J has confirmed that she is pregnant.

The 34-year-old British pop sensation took to social media to confirm the news that she is expecting again, just over a year after suffering a devastating miscarriage (opens in new tab).

Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, shared a sweet video online featuring snippets of a positive pregnancy test, footage of her pregnancy ultrasound scan (opens in new tab) and looks at her blossoming baby bump.

Captioning the moving post, Jessie penned, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…Please be gentle with me."

Hinting that she's been hit by some bizarre pregnancy cravings (opens in new tab), Jessie went on to joke, "Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

Plenty of Jessie's celebrity friends rushed to the comment section to congratulate her on the announcement.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock wrote, "Congrats beauty 😍," while Kelly Rowland added, "AHHHHHHHHH SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU!!"

Fellow British music maker Ellie Goulding wrote, "You look completely radiant and full of joy. Many Congratulations my love," and Stacey Solomon simply put, "Oh Jessie I’m so happy for you. Love you 🥲🥲🥲."

In November 2021, Jessie confirmed that she had suffered the loss of a pregnancy after deciding to have a baby "on her own".

Sharing details of the awful experience, Jessie said, "The sadness is overwhelming," but added, "I know I am strong, and I know I will be okay."

Jessie continued, "I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short.

"To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again."

Jessie J Opens Up About Her Heartbreaking Loss & Loneliness💔👇🏽This is the most heart-wrenchingly raw episode to date.But the lessons, growth & re-direction that come from such a vulnerable conversation are remarkable.Thank you @JessieJ 🙏🏽OUT NOW👉🏽 https://t.co/dN1kHJ6fNT pic.twitter.com/DQDJ9dnkJ0May 2, 2022 See more

Jessie touched on the loss of her pregnancy when she appeared on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO, recalling the moment she was told that her baby had no heartbeat.

She said, "I felt like I’d been given everything I’d ever wanted and then someone had gone: 'But you can’t have it.' I’ve never felt so lonely in my life."