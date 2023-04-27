As Jessie J fans eagerly await the arrival of the singer's first child, many are asking who is Jessie J's baby daddy?

The singer, who announced she was pregnant (opens in new tab) in January - a year after suffering a miscarriage (opens in new tab) - is due to give birth soon and while throughout her pregnancy the star has been showing off her growing baby bump (opens in new tab), both on the red carpet and on stage, as the due date (opens in new tab) looms, attention has turned to her unborn baby's father.

As we look at who Jessie J's in a relationship with....

Who is Jessie J's baby daddy?

Jessie J's baby daddy is Danish-Israeli basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, 38, - he is a player for Hapoel Haifa of the Israel Basketball Premier League. Born in Gladsaxe, Denmark to his Israeli mother and American jewish father he started playing basketball from the age of nine.

Since 2014 he set up Camp Colman which is a basketball camp for children aged 8-19 in Denmark and hosts hundreds of kids each year.

Chanan is believed to have been dating Jessie since April 2022, when the Daily Mail caught them kissing on a lunch date in Los Angeles.

And the singer, who is expecting a baby boy, paid tribute to the little one's father in a post on Instagram to mark Mothers' Day.

The nod to her baby daddy reads, "I love your Daddy so much, you wouldn't be on your way without him.

"He is the most patient, calm and good looking man. You are going to LOVE him when you meet him."

Chanan dropped three heart emojis under the post and is good with kids. Having posted on Instagram with his nephew and also his friend's children and as a family man, he posted a gushing post about his mother on her birthday last year.

Jessie J has previously dated dancer Max Pham Nguyen for seven months before splitting (opens in new tab) a month before her miscarriage. But he wasn't the father of the lost baby, as Jessie later confirmed she had decided to have a baby on her own. And before that she was previously in a relationship with Luke James in 2014 and rumors she was dating bodyguard Kenny Hamilton in 2012. Her highest profile relationship was with Magic Mike's Last Dance star Channing Tatum in October 2018 before splitting in October 2020.

(Image credit: Getty)

When is Jessie J due?

Jessie J has teased fans that she is due to give birth, telling them she is 'very ready' now. While the singer hasn't revealed the exact date, she told her followers, her baby boy is a "wriggler" as she admitted she is "feeling good, a little uncomfortable and very ready" to give birth.

"I just miss singing, I miss performing, there's lots happening," she told her fans.

When asked how far along she is, Jessie said, "I am not sharing my due date but I am clearly not far away, hence why I am so ready."

Let's hope she is ready for the sleepless nights unless she's researched how to get a baby to sleep (opens in new tab).

