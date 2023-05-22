Jessie J gives birth to first child with partner Chanan as she declares 'dreams come true'

Jessie J has given birth to her first child with partner Chanan Safir Colmanand announced a break from Instagram to focus on motherhood.

The singer, who revealed she was pregnant a year after suffering a miscarriage, is delighted to finally become a mother as she shares news that she has given birth to a healthy and happy baby boy.

An emotional Jessie J told fans she'd been left in floods of 'happy tears' since welcoming her newborn last week.

Her heartfelt post reads, "A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable,"

She went on to describe how she feels like she is "flying in love" with her baby who she says is "magic" and "all my dreams come true".

Before telling fans that he is "my whole world" and that "he and I are both doing great".

It comes just weeks after Jessie shared a snap of her unborn baby moving around in her tummy, and captioned it, "Please be looking for the exit."

And following the birth, the proud mum admitted her son had given her a new purpose.

"I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, here and mine. I am so grateful phew *happy tears*. For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support.

"I will back on Instagram when I'm ready."

Jessie's rainbow baby comes after she had a miscarriage after telling fans she decided 'to have a baby on her own'.

Jessie has not yet revealed the name of her baby but fans have sent their congratulations to the star.

One fan wrote, "Beyond thrilled for her that her dream has come true," while another added, "Finally a mother after going through a lot. She's gonna be the best momma."

(Image credit: Getty)

"Congratulations Jessie and best wishes to you and your baby boy so happy for you," one more follower chipped in to say.

Other fans made sure to share their support over Jessie's break from social media, with one writing, "I was wondering as you had disappeared. Take this time to be selfish. To drink in everything about your beautiful baby and your new role. Enjoy the days and nights. Some will be harder than others but you will get through them and one day you'll miss them. Congratulations to all."