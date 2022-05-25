We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of Calvin Harris are wondering who is Vick Hope after the Scottish DJ, producer and singer-songwriter got engaged to the Radio 1 star.

The couple attended Chelsea Flower Show earlier this week, which was attended by the Queen, and here Vick showed off a huge diamond ring as reports surfaced that Calvin had popped the question under his favourite tree on his Ibiza farm.

The romantic proposal, which is said to have come taken place two weeks ago, comes just five weeks after the pair started talking to each other, as we look at all you need to know about Vick Hope…

Who is Vick Hope?

Vick Hope is a Radio 1 DJ who presents the Going Home slot (3.30pm-6pm) alongside Jordan North. Before joining the BBC, the multi-award winning TV and Radio presenter is best-known for her work on the likes of Capital Breakfast, The BAFTAs and The X Factor.

The British beauty was born in Newcastle, she studied at Cambridge University where she graduated with a BA Honours in French, Spanish and Portuguese and took part in the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing 2018 where she competed with professional partner Graziano Di Prima.

She worked alongside Roman Kemp on the Capital Breakfast Show but left in February 2020. Since then she presented Classic FM’s Revision Hour and joined BBC Radio 1 to present Life Hacks and Official Chart: First Look on a Sunday afternoon.

Vick, 32, previously hosted a replacement spin-off of I’m A Celebrity… which was aired online in 2020, it was called I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop and it was available to watch exclusively online on the ITV Hub.

And she is involved with Amnesty International – a charity she has supported since she was just 16 and Vick has worked closely with the charity Help Refugees and volunteers at a weekly refugee project near her home in London.

Vick has also written two children’s book with Roman Kemp – the first called Listen Up: Rule the Airwaves, Rule the School and Shout Out: Use Your Voice, Save the Day which was published in 2021.

Who is Calvin Harris dating?

Calvin Harris – real name Adam Richard Wiles – is dating Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope and after just five weeks getting to know each other, the Scottish DJ has reportedly proposed to the star.

An insider told The Sun, “Calvin proposed to Vick under his favourite tree on his farm Terra Masia in Ibiza. Vick said yes immediately, she is madly in love with Calvin and could not be any happier.

“She has been wearing her ring for weeks now but no one really noticed. Of course her Radio 1 colleagues spotted it immediately and it’s been an open secret there. Everyone is so happy for her.

“Vick has been telling people they are going to be getting married in Ibiza. It’s a really special place for them both now and where they want to spend their lives together.”

Calvin Harris has previously dated model Aarika Wolf for four years before splitting earlier this year due to his regular trips away from their US home to his Ibiza farm.

His past romantic links include Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora but he announced the split in a tweet and Taylor Swift whom he dated for 15 months.

Calvin Harris is due to perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend this weekend.

Related video