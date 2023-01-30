Kate Ferdinand is pregnant with her and Rio's second baby six months after suffering miscarriage

Kate Ferdinand is pregnant with her and husband Rio Ferdinand's second baby six months after suffering a miscarriage (opens in new tab).

The former TOWIE star has announced her lovely news as she revealed her growing baby bump to fans on Instagram.

Kate, 31, revealed the couple had been 'praying' for another child as she captioned the clip of her bump reveal, "We’ve been praying for you …" followed by a white heart, a smiley face and a star emoji.

Kate can be seen unbuttoning her long jacked as she turns to the side to reveal her pregnant tummy under a black midi dress.

Meanwhile, doting dad Rio (opens in new tab), 44, shared the video to his instagram with the number 5 in a red love heart.

The couple are already parents to son Cree (opens in new tab) and Rio's three children Lorenz, 16, Tate, 14, and Tia, 11, from his marriage to his late wife Rebecca.

Their happy news means Kate is expecting a rainbow baby - as she previously revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in July (opens in new tab).

A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fans and friends have shared their congratulations on Instagram. One fan wrote, "Wonderful news! Congratulations to you all."

Another fan wrote, "Congratulations… you look radiant and so happy."

And a third fan put, "Sending all my love. You and Rio gifted me so many things when I was pregnant, you’re such a kind family and deserve the world, congratulations."

And Kate has expressed her thanks to the lovely comments, she posed, "Bump pictures incoming. Thank you so much for all of your lovely messages, we are all just so excited! So happy we’ve shared this with you, I’ve found it hard keeping this one quiet. So much to talk to you all about so I’ve recorded a short life update for you …"

A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Kate has spoken at length on her Blended Apple Podcast (opens in new tab) about her news, and admits she'd received messages from fans speculating that she was pregnant after they noticed she wasn't going to the gym as much.

Kate revealed they told the kids on Christmas Eve, "We actually told the kids on Christmas Eve, we put it in their Christmas Eve boxes."

Kate went on to admit that Lorenz opened his box first, despite trying to get them all to open it at the same time.

She recalled, "He looks at us, and is old enough to keep quiet, Tia then opens hers and screams..."

Kate admits she waited until Christmas Eve to tell them because they would notice she wasn't drinking alcohol with Christmas dinner and was struggling to hide her bump.

But she couldn't hide it from Tate, who she admits sat them down at the dinner table before the world cup and said, "I know you're pregnant" which left her feeling "flustered" as she denied the claims to him at the time, but admitted he suspected something ever since.