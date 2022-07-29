Kate Ferdinand reveals that she’s suffered a ‘devasting’ miscarriage

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Ferdinand has taken to Instagram to announce that she has suffered a ‘devasting’ miscarriage with husband Rio.

Kate, who shares one-year-old son Cree with Rio (opens in new tab) and is a stepmother to his three children, Lorenz, 16, Tate, 13, and Tia, 11, took to Instagram to share the sad news, describing how ‘devastated and heartbroken’ she is over their loss.

In the post, Kate wrote, “The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12-week scan and I had to have surgery 💔.”

A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

She then detailed how excited she and Rio were to welcome a new baby into their lives and to announce her new pregnancy to her followers. She wrote, "We just couldn’t wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan."

Kate then concluded her statement by saying, “So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken …but couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home.”

A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Celebrity friends were quick to share their support and condolences. Love Island star and influencer Molly-Mae Hague commented, “I’m so beyond sorry Kate 💔 sending you all the in the world.”

Meanwhile, actress Michelle Keegan wrote, “So sorry Kate. Sending you so much love 🤍”

Kate’s former TOWIE co-star, Samantha Faiers also commented, “This is heartbreaking 😢 sending you lots of love and strength x x”

Kate and Rio married in 2019, with Kate becoming the stepmother to Rio’s three children, whom he shared with his late wife Rebecca Ellison, before they then welcomed their first child together, Cree in 2020.

Kate has previously been very candid over her parental journey, discussing her struggles adjusting to becoming a stepmother (opens in new tab) in the documentary, Rio And Kate: Becoming A Step Family (opens in new tab).