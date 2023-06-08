Kate Middleton’s touching promise to mum whose daughter committed suicide at 17
The Princess of Wales shared the deeply emotional moment during a special royal engagement.
Kate Middleton made a touching promise to a mum whose daughter committed suicide at 17.
- Kate Middleton shared an emotional moment as she made a touching promise to a mum whose daughter committed suicide at 17.
- The Princess of Wales has promised to wear the earrings she has been gifted in the youngsters memory.
- This royal news comes as Prince Harry reportedly warned King Charles against doing this for Princess Lilibet's second birthday.
Kate Middleton made a touching promise to a mum whose daughter committed suicide aged 17.
The Princess of Wales met with Sarah Renton, a coach at Maidenhead Rugby Club, during her recent royal visit as royal patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, which she took over from Prince Harry.
There she learned that Mrs Renton's daughter Issy - a talented sportswoman - tragically took her own life back in April this year.
Upon meeting Kate, Sarah gave her a pair of Issy star-shaped earrings which were made by her cousin in Issy's memory.
The young sports star was said to be doing so well in her A levels and was going to do an elite rugby programme. Her mum said, "She played touch rugby for England and got a gold medal in the summer."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
But she was also struggling with depression. Mrs Renton continued, "Everything was harder than it was supposed to be. We thought she was obviously doing better than she was.
"But I think one of the things we are looking at is GPs, medication and lack of support.
"She got herself in a bit of a vacuum. It’s affected a lot of the parents and children here at the club but we are getting through it together."
During their initial meeting Kate made a touching promise to the grieving mum.
Showing her emotions, Kate hugged Mrs Renton as they exchanged words and promised to wear them.
Speaking afterwards, Mrs Renton said, "The princess said she would wear the earrings. She is very passionate about what she does. It was so great that she came down here today."
Five pounds of the proceeds from the earrings, which cost £25.50, are going to a charity called Brave Minds, a mental health charity that supports children using the platforms of rugby clubs.
"Mental health is such an important issue. She was wonderful, Issy, a real breath of fresh air. She had wonderful, wonderful friends, surrounded herself with the best people."
If you're struggling with mental health contact Samaritans any time day or night for free on 116 123.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
