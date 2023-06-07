Prince Harry reportedly warned King Charles against doing this for Princess Lilibet's second birthday
The Duke of Sussex's reported actions could explain why Lilibet's second birthday was 'low-key'
Prince Harry reportedly warned King Charles against giving 'extravagant' gifts for Princess Lilibet's second birthday.
- Prince Harry reportedly warned King Charles not to shower Lilibet with 'extravagant' gifts for her birthday.
- The Duke of Sussex is said to have dissuaded his father from splurging on his granddaughter.
- This royal news comes as Princess Lilibet set to receive this 'custom-made' birthday gift from King Charles with sweet link to the late Queen.
Prince Harry has reportedly warned King Charles against buying Princess Lilibet an 'extravagant' gift for her second birthday.
The Duke of Sussex, who is dad to son Prince Archie, four, and daughter Princess Lilibet, two, is currently over in the UK, attending a court case but before he jetted from his home in LA, he is thought to have celebrated his daughters second birthday.
But many royal fans have been wondering why her birthday was not publicly marked by the royal family and it could have something to do with Prince Harry reportedly asking for it to be 'low-key'.
Charles was said to be looking at getting his granddaughter a "custom-made cubby houses, similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls.”
But a source claims, "Harry has warned Charles to be less extravagant.," according to OK.
Little Princess Lilibet Diana turns 2 today!Happy birthday angel🤍 pic.twitter.com/uIhwNJzvOPJune 4, 2023
It is not known how Lilibet celebrated her birthday but fans have speculated over a garden party after Meghan Markle's friend Misan Harriman, who was the official photographer at Lilibet's first birthday, shared a clip, and captioned it "Sunday funday!" and set it to Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince's hit Summertime.
Sunday of course was Lilibet's birthday and prompted one fan to ask, "Princess Lilibet birthday party?"
A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman)
A photo posted by on
It is not known whether Lilibet received her play house gift or whether King Charles reigned in his spending.
But some fans have wondered why no one in the Royal Family publicly wished the youngster a happy birthday.
A source told US, "There is no and has never been protocol for wishing happy birthdays to non working members of the royal family.”
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
