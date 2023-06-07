Prince Harry reportedly warned King Charles against doing this for Princess Lilibet's second birthday

Prince Harry reportedly warned King Charles against giving 'extravagant' gifts for Princess Lilibet's second birthday.

This royal news comes as Princess Lilibet set to receive this 'custom-made' birthday gift from King Charles with sweet link to the late Queen.

The Duke of Sussex, who is dad to son Prince Archie, four, and daughter Princess Lilibet, two, is currently over in the UK, attending a court case but before he jetted from his home in LA, he is thought to have celebrated his daughters second birthday.

But many royal fans have been wondering why her birthday was not publicly marked by the royal family and it could have something to do with Prince Harry reportedly asking for it to be 'low-key'.

Charles was said to be looking at getting his granddaughter a "custom-made cubby houses, similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls.”

But a source claims, "Harry has warned Charles to be less extravagant.," according to OK.

It is not known how Lilibet celebrated her birthday but fans have speculated over a garden party after Meghan Markle's friend Misan Harriman, who was the official photographer at Lilibet's first birthday, shared a clip, and captioned it "Sunday funday!" and set it to Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince's hit Summertime.

Sunday of course was Lilibet's birthday and prompted one fan to ask, "Princess Lilibet birthday party?"

It is not known whether Lilibet received her play house gift or whether King Charles reigned in his spending.

But some fans have wondered why no one in the Royal Family publicly wished the youngster a happy birthday.

A source told US, "There is no and has never been protocol for wishing happy birthdays to non working members of the royal family.”