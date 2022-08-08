Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome second child together via surrogate

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-partner Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together via surrogate.

Khloe and Chicago Bulls player Tristan are understood to have welcomed a little boy a month after the news that they were expecting their second child (opens in new tab)together broke. Although The Kardashians star has yet to share either the news or the first sweet snap of their son on her own social media accounts, according to Page Six (opens in new tab), a rep for the reality star confirmed his arrival.

The former couple are already proud parents to their daughter True Thompson, who was born back in 2018 (opens in new tab). And 4-year-old True was at the centre of the pregnancy announcement made by Khloe’s representative to Sky News (opens in new tab) back in July 2022.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” they declared at the time.

They also asked for "kindness and privacy" for the star as she focuses on her family ahead of her and Tristan’s second child being born. It’s thought that their son was conceived just before the paternity scandal surrounding Tristan and personal trainer Maralee Nichols’ then-unborn child became publicly known.

As reported by The Independent (opens in new tab), back in December 2021, court documents claimed that Tristan had fathered her son Theo during his relationship with Khloe. The finale of the Kardashian family’s hit Hulu show focused upon Khloe’s reaction to this shocking news and it was previously reported that whilst Tristan and Khloe were co-parenting (opens in new tab) True as they prepared to welcome their second child, they weren’t back together romantically.

Now Khloe and Tristan will no doubt be enjoying the first precious few days with their little boy as they navigate life as parents-of-two. Though it’s clear that their beloved daughter True hasn’t been at all forgotten in all the excitement as Khloe returned to Instagram after the news of her son’s birth broke with a sweet snap of her eldest child.

“My happy sweet girl 💕”, the devoted mum wrote alongside the picture of True smiling in front of a beautiful floral display shaped like a cute rabbit.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE (opens in new tab) reports that Khloe is keen to take her time when it comes to naming True’s little brother, with a source suggesting that she had been eager to have a boy.

“Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy,” the insider alleged, before adding, “Khloé hasn't shared a name yet. She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."

And with monikers ranging from Dream to Stormi and Penelope amongst the Kardashian grandchildren, it seems likely it’ll be a similarly unique baby name (opens in new tab) that Khloe and Tristan decide upon for their little boy.