Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second child with ex-Tristan Thompson via surrogate
Khloe is expecting her second baby, dubbing it a 'beautiful blessing'
A representative for Khloe Kardashian has confirmed that the reality star is expecting her second baby with Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second child with Chicago Bulls player and ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, via a surrogate.
This follows a number of exciting events for the famous reality family, as Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker (opens in new tab) and the youngest of the Kar-Jenner clan, Kylie welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott (opens in new tab).
A rep for Khloe announced the news to E! News (opens in new tab) saying, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.
“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”
The pair who have had a very complicated, on and off again relationship, already share a four-year-old daughter called True, who was born in April 2018 (opens in new tab). True has already been told the exciting news that she’s going to be a big sister.
This revelation comes after news broke in December 2021, that Tristan had fathered a third child with Maralee Nichols, after publicly taking legal action and requesting a paternity test. Fans of the new hit Hulu show, The Kardashians will know that this was covered in the finale of the first season.
Throughout the series, the couple appeared to have reconciled, only for Khloe to discover Tristan’s infidelity and that he was expecting a baby outside of their relationship, over the phone with her sister Kim - who had also just discovered the news. Now Maralee has welcomed a son named Theo.
Khloe’s rep confirmed that Khloe and Tristan’s second child together had been conceived a month prior to her finding out about Tristian’s paternity news.
It is also understood that despite preparing to welcome baby number two, the pair are not back together as an insider told the E, “they have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters.”
There is no word yet on the baby’s due date (opens in new tab) or gender.
