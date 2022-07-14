Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second child with ex-Tristan Thompson via surrogate

Khloe is expecting her second baby, dubbing it a 'beautiful blessing'

Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

A representative for Khloe Kardashian has confirmed that the reality star is expecting her second baby with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second child with Chicago Bulls player and ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, via a surrogate.

This follows a number of exciting events for the famous reality family, as Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker (opens in new tab) and the youngest of the Kar-Jenner clan, Kylie welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott (opens in new tab).

A rep for Khloe announced the news to E! News (opens in new tab) saying, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. 

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” 

The pair who have had a very complicated, on and off again relationship, already share a four-year-old daughter called True, who was born in April 2018 (opens in new tab). True has already been told the exciting news that she’s going to be a big sister.

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

This revelation comes after news broke in December 2021, that Tristan had fathered a third child with Maralee Nichols, after publicly taking legal action and requesting a paternity test. Fans of the new hit Hulu show, The Kardashians will know that this was covered in the finale of the first season.

Throughout the series, the couple appeared to have reconciled, only for Khloe to discover Tristan’s infidelity and that he was expecting a baby outside of their relationship, over the phone with her sister Kim -  who had also just discovered the news. Now Maralee has welcomed a son named Theo.

A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Khloe’s rep confirmed that Khloe and Tristan’s second child together had been conceived a month prior to her finding out about Tristian’s paternity news.

It is also understood that despite preparing to welcome baby number two, the pair are not back together as an insider told the E, “they have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters.”

There is no word yet on the baby’s due date (opens in new tab) or gender.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

Latest

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.