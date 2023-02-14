Health fears for Camilla as she's forced to cancel engagements over Covid diagnosis

Camilla, Queen Consort, has cancelled all her upcoming royal engagements this week after testing positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace have announced.

Camilla tested positive for Covid on Monday and has cancelled engagements.

She is said to have cold symptoms but is in good spirits.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement, "After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the COVID virus.

"With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."

The palace had previously said that Camilla, 75, had been forced to postpone a visit to the West Midlands on Tuesday after contracting a "seasonal" illness.

She was set to carry out several engagements across the region, including celebrating the centenary of Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Camilla was also set to visit the Southwater One Library in Telford to thank staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said it was hoped a new date could be found soon for the postponed events.

Camilla and King Charles were also due to host a Clarence House reception on Wednesday for authors and members of literacy charities, to celebrate the second anniversary of her online book club The Reading Room.

On Thursday, Charles and Camilla were scheduled to attend a reception in Milton Keynes to celebrate the metropolis being awarded city status as part of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

However, royal sources say that there are no changes planned for King Charles' engagements this week.

Camilla also caught Covid this time last year and had to cancel her appearance at a number of events while she recovered from the virus. The Princess Royal stood in for Camilla at the Cheltenham festival last March and Camilla also missed a Commonwealth event.

Camilla's Covid diagnosis comes just days after she received a sweet request for Princess Charlotte to join a young royal fan on a playdate.

The sweet moment took place during the Queen Consort's visit to the STORM family center, a community organization in south London that helps adults and children affected by domestic violence.

While Camilla was there, eight-year-old Charlotte-Rose, also called 'Charlie', approached the Queen Consort to give her a special handwritten invitation for Princess Charlotte to come over for a playdate.

According to Charlie's father, Wayne Hickson, Camilla graciously accepted the message and said she'd 'definitely' pass it on to her step-granddaughter. He also told the media that the letter read as follows: 'Dear Princess Charlotte, My name is Charlotte-Rose and I'm eight.' The schoolgirl then shares details of her primary school and hometown, before asking Princess Charlotte if she'd like to have a playdate with her. It apparently ended with, "Here's my phone number, hopefully you will, love Charlie-Rose."