Neighbours fans are saddened to hear that the popular Australian soap has been officially axed with the cast preparing to record the final shows so many viewers are wondering when is the last episode of Neighbours?

After 37 years and 9,000 episodes Ramsay Street will be wrapping up filming once and for all after is was unable to secure a new broadcast partner or alternative funding for the show.

Viewers first started worrying that Neighbours was at risk when it was cancelled earlier this year and with the sad news now a reality, we look at when the soap is set to air it’s final episode…

When is the last episode of Neighbours on?

The last episode of Neighbours will air sometime in June 2022. The exact date has not yet been revealed but bosses of the soap tweeted, “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.”

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours. #celebratingneighbours “

When did Neighbours leave the BBC?

Neighbours left the BBC in February 2008 after airing on the channel for more than 21 years since its first episode back in October 1986. At the time, the BBC said in a statement: “We have this afternoon formally withdrawn from the bidding for Neighbours. “The BBC has had a long and fruitful relationship with Neighbours, which has transmitted on BBC1 for 21 years, and this has come to an end because of an unrealistic price demand. “We do not believe that we could have justified to BBC viewers a price tag of what would have amounted to some £300m across the term of the contract. Paying that sum would also have compromised our ability to invest in new original programmes. We made a fair offer and are sad that we have not been able to reach terms with Fremantle.” Is Neighbours still on in Australia? Yes, Neighbours is currently still on in Australia but just like in the UK this will only be on air until June 2022. Channel 10 continues its commitment to screen the show in Australia (having moved it a few years ago from the main channel to Ten Peach), but the budget for making the show (while tiny in TV terms) relies on the UK sale. As a result the Australian soap will cease filming after 37 years after producers Fremantle failed to secure another UK broadcaster. Who wrote the Neighbours theme tune? The Neighbours theme tune was composed by Tony Hatch and the lyrics written by his then wife Jackie Trent. It was once voted the world’s most recognisable theme tune. The vocals were originally recorded by Barry Crocker, who also recorded the updated version but since then subsequent versions have been recorded by a variety of artists. What has Kylie Minogue said about Neighbours being axed? Kylie Minogue, who played Charlene on the soap, has tweeted her gratitude for the soap which helped launch her pop career. She wrote, “I’ll be forever grateful for the experience & the friends I made on @neighbours.” Continuing her tribute, she penned, “We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart. Pure love! 💞🏡 I can still hear Madge calling … CHARLENE!!!!”

You can watch Neighbours on weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.45pm and the same episode is repeated 5.30pm and on catch up on My5.