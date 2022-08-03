Leona Lewis gives birth to first child and reveals adorably unique name
Leona Lewis has given birth to her first child!
Leona Lewis has given birth to her first child and shared the unique name she has chosen for her newborn daughter.
The British music icon, who rose to fame when she won the 2006 series of The X Factor, has become a parent for the first time with her husband Dennis Jauch.
It was revealed that Leona was pregnant (opens in new tab) with her first child back in March, with the songstress and Dennis said to be "over the moon" about the news.
"They have passed the 12-week milestone and told their family and friends at the beginning of the year," The Sun reported at the time, adding, "They can’t wait to welcome their new arrival and to become a family of three."
Now, Leona has announced that her and Dennis' daughter made her arrival back in June, sharing a gorgeous glimpse of her newborn tot on social media and confirming the unique names they have chosen for her.
"And then there were three 💗Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22 🕊," Leona penned beside a sweet snap shot of little Carmel, being cradled in her arms wearing a cute pink onesie.
Leona previously opened up about her and Dennis' hopes to start a family, saying that they were keen on the idea of adopting (opens in new tab) because of the upbringing Leona's mum had.
"I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting. My mum grew up in a children’s home. No one adopted her as a child and I would very much like to adopt. But I’m still figuring things out," she told The Telegraph in 2020.
Leona and Dennis found romance back in 2010 when he was working as one of her backing dancers and went on to get engaged in 2018.
"We’re so ready to do this. Dennis is the most kind, considerate person I’ve ever met," she told Hello! after he popped the question.
"He’s been my rock through my crazy ups and downs and everything I’ve gone through in my life."
