Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing marries fiancée Sophie Habboo in chic town hall ceremony
Jamie Laing has tied the knot with Sophie Habboo in a stunning London wedding.
Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab) star Jamie Laing has married fiancée Sophie Habboo in London at a lavish Chelsea town hall ceremony.
The couple, who met on the set of E4 reality show Made in Chelsea, got engaged in December 2021 after two years of dating.
Jamie, 34, and Sophie, 27, tied the knot at the Chelsea Registry Office in London. They appeared outside the venue shortly after becoming husband and wife, sharing a kiss in front of wellwishers on the town hall's steps.
The couple wore sunglasses as they left the registry office, with bride Sophie wowing in an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood mini dress. Their London wedding marks the first of two wedding ceremonies celebrating their union, with the second wedding taking place in Seville, Spain, later this May.
Sophie and Jamie made their marriage official during the London ceremony, surrounded by loved ones. Jamie and Sophie's family were in attendance, including Sophie's sister Georgia. Fellow Made in Chelsea stars Melissa Tattam and Georgia Le Roux were also present for the nuptials.
The couple and their guests left the Chelsea Registry Office for an afternoon reception at nearby restaurant Stanley's. Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jamie, shared a photo of the wedding day lunch menu on his Instagram stories which teased three courses.
Starters included trout, asparagus and Quail's egg or Burrata cheese, followed by a cod, steak or vegetarian friendly main. The wedding feast finished with a slice of the couple's wedding cake.
Sophie and Jamie have been keeping fans up to date with their wedding plans every step of the way. In an interview with This Morning, Jamie didn't shy away from his thoughts on the pre-planning process.
"The whole thing is a complete and utter nightmare. Wedding planning is the worse thing ever. When you get engaged people say its so exciting but we're filled with anxiety.
"We're doing wedding scents, where you create a scent so you can give it to guests when they leave and they can smell your wedding for the rest of their lives," he said.
Sophie got her own back on Jamie by declaring him a 'groomzilla'. "Jamie wants me to wait for him [at the end of the aisle] so he can walk down with everyone watching. He's a groomzilla."
Joking aside, Jamie revealed he couldn't wait to marry his new wife in a heartfelt Instagram post earlier in the week. "I get to Marry my best mate this week and I cannot wait ❤️," read the caption, alongside a video montage of the couple's best bits together over the years.
