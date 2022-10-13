Magic Mike star Channing Tatum shares first photo of daughter Everly in unearthed heartfelt Instagram post

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Magic Mike star Channing Tatum gives fans first-look of his daughter Everly in unearthed heartfelt Instagram post.

The actor-turned children's author is set to release his third book The One And Only Sparkella and the Big Lie (opens in new tab), in 2023 and while he tends to keep Everly's face unseen whenever he posts on Instagram, back in June, Channing gave fans the first-look of his daughter shared a snap from a special moment they shared.

Channing shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan (opens in new tab) from whom he split from in 2018 (opens in new tab) after nine years of marriage.

The unearthed photo is of them both stood on a beach under the moonlight and he captioned it with some heartfelt words about his beloved daughter.

It reads, "You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun 🤩 hehehe."

Channing, who was once slammed for pulling a prank on his daughter (opens in new tab) is now being praised by fans for his parenting - creating memories that will last forever.

One fan gushed, "You’re an amazing dad, we need more dads like you, your daughter will endlessly cherish those fairytale 🧚‍♀️ moments & pass the memories on to her children 🤍"

Another fan put, "I adore the memories your giving her. Your a wonderful Daddy 🙌👏" (sic)

While a third fan added, "I adore this, but then there is a little voice asking if the bald headed mermaid with a tail was a shark??? Lol. Dads who love their daughters like this are the best!!"

Channing turned to writing children's books in 2021 when he published The One and Only Sparkella for his daughter. The book was inspired by his daughter, Everly - whom he also refers to as “Evie” because she was self-conscious about her clothes.

In an interview with BuzzFeed he said, “I wrote a story about my daughter going to school for the very first time and becoming self-conscious about how brightly she dressed. It kind of turned into something a little bigger than what I imagined it would be.”

The One and Only Sparkella is personal for the actor. “My daughter loves it,” he continued. “All the jokes and the inside jokes we have naturally made it into the actual story.”

It went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

Channing also admitted in an interview with People that he worried about how he'd relate to her as she grew up. He explained, “I was really nervous when I became a single dad, and having to raise a little girl, not being able to have the resource of a woman there to be able to lean into how to relate to her as she grows up."

But the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has allowed him to spend more time with Everly outside. “It really just made me understand how incredibly blessed I am,” he added.