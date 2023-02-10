Where can I watch Magic Mike?
Channing Tatum returns to Magic Mike: The Last Dance and here's how you can see it....
The highly anticipated third instalment of the Magic Mike franchise is finally here and fans as asking where can I watch Magic Mike?
Some 11 years after the first Magic Mike starring Channing Tatum hit screens back in 2012, there was a hugely popular follow up with Magic Mike XXL in 2015 and a successful West End Magic Mike Live production that nicely led to a third movie being made.
And as many couples prepare to spend a pre-Valentine's Day weekend with their loved ones, fans who are coupled up or not, will be searching to see where they can watch the strip-teasing new film after the Magic Mike: The Last Dance trailer (opens in new tab) left them feeling a little flustered....
Where can I watch Magic Mike?
You can watch Magic Mike: The Last Dance at cinemas from today (Friday 10th February) including Vue, Odeon (opens in new tab), and Cineworld (opens in new tab). The film's teaser reads, "Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?
A post shared by Magic Mike (@magicmikemovie) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Magic Mike tickets
To buy Magic Mike tickets to see Magic Mike: The Last Dance movie simply find your nearest cinema and purchase the tickets online from their website or book in person when you're at the cinema itself - however, pre-booking is urged as the film could be a sell-out during peak times and during the opening weekend. The movie stars Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum, Caitlin Gerard, Gavin Spokes, Christopher Bencomo.
What are fans saying about the movie?
Fans who have been up early enough to treat themselves to a ticket as soon as the film has been released can't get enough of it.
One fan wrote, "Just saw your movie and BOY U LEFT NO CRUMBS. LOVED IT!!"
Another fan out, "Loved the film"
A third fan added, "Today I was at the premiere of your film Magic mike last dance Nuremberg Germany. That was incredible...It was funny, passionate, just beautiful
It was my great pleasure..."
A fourth fan agreed and wrote, "Saw it tonight and I’m ruined ….I’m destined to be single forever because there isn’t enough Channing Tatum's to go around…. I’ll just have to live in my dreams such a fun movies and Salma so gorgeous and beautiful , she absolutely rocked this movie!!!!!"
But better still, check it out the film for yourself!
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines.
