Marriage TV show - where is it filmed and how many episodes are there?
As Marriage TV show is set to air on BBC we look at where the new Nicola Walker drama is filmed.
As new BBC drama Marriage hits screens, viewers are wondering where is it filmed and how many episodes are there?
Written and directed by Stefan Golaszewski, the show follows married couple Ian (Sean Bean) and Emma (Nicola Walker, star of The Split (opens in new tab)) navigate their 30-year marriage. Viewers see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages (opens in new tab), as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship.
The BBC describes it as "Sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing" as we look where the show is filmed for those who think it's location looks familiar...
Marriage TV show - where is it filmed?
New BBC drama Marriage is filmed in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire at Bellway's The Foundary, off Dacorum Way and the housebuilder has donated all of the filming fees to charity.
According to the Herts Advertiser, a £500 donation was made to Herts Young Homeless and another £500 was given to Emmaus Hertfordshire, with the remaining filming fee donated to Bellway's national charity partner Cancer Research.
Zoe Dobbs, Sales Manager for Bellway North London, said: "We were delighted to welcome the BBC to our development and even more delighted that we can use the filming fee to help those in need within the county of Hertfordshire where we’re building new homes.
"Homelessness is something that hundreds of people are faced with across the UK, and it is charities like Emmaus Hertfordshire and Herts Young Homeless which provide vital support and assistance to those in need."
Speaking about rehearsals, Nicola Walker, revealed "We got to rehearse for a week before we started shooting which is unusual for TV as you don’t get to do that anymore. It was invaluable and we were in a tent with Stefan to be Covid (opens in new tab) safe!
"We got to go through every single page of each episode so we were already ahead before we started. We got to ask all the stupid questions with Stefan instead of doing that on the day in front of all the crew."
How many episodes is BBC Marriage?
BBC Marriage is a four-part drama. Each episode will air starting on Sunday 14th August at 9pm on BBC One and after the first episode airs, all four will be available to watch (opens in new tab) on the BBC iPlayer. The second episode will be aired on Monday 15th August on BBC One at 9pm. Episode 3 will air on Sunday 21st August with the fourth and final episode airing on Monday 22nd August.
"We don't experience life as big thunderstorms. It’s more like constant drizzle." Writer Stefan Golaszewski, Sean Bean and Nicola Walker tell us about @BBCOne's funny and moving new drama series, Marriage 👇 https://t.co/RYJY85lGT7 pic.twitter.com/7c5i8bCOZ0August 9, 2022
Marriage starts on Sunday 14th August, 9pm, BBC One with the second episode airing on Monday 15th August, 9pm on BBC One. All episodes will be available to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer from Sunday.
