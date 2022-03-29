When does The Split return to BBC? Season 3 release date confirmed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Viewers who enjoyed the first two installments of the Nicola-Walker-led show will be pleased to learn that The Split season 3 drops any day now.

A legal drama with a difference is how best to describe BBC’s The Split. High-stake divorce cases, messy relationships and secret affairs of the heart have all had audiences hooked with season 1 and 2 of the hit show. And it seems that further heartbreak and head-scratchers are in store for the Defoe sisters in the new season of The Split which returns to screens after a near 3-year hiatus.

The Split was officially crowned the third most watched drama series on iPlayer in 2020, with over 19 million streams. And it’s thought that series 3 will attract just as large an audience. Alongside Peaky Blinders season 6, Killing Eve season 4 and the upcoming Everything I Know About Love TV adaptation – the BBC has proven that it remains to be a go-to destination for great British TV drama.

When does The Split return to BBC?

The first episode of The Split season 3 will air on Monday 4 April at 9pm, on BBC One. UK viewers will also be able to stream all new episodes of the legal drama on BBC iPlayer from this date.

Those in the US can also look forward to the new season arriving on BBC America and streaming service Sundance Now soon. Though we’re still waiting to hear of the season 3 American release date.

Season 3 has been a long time coming for fans, with the season 2 finale airing in May 2018. Filming for the third series began in June 2021 and officially wrapped in September. The BBC gave fans their first glimpse of what’s in store for the upcoming season in a trailer, which dropped 21 March.

The good news is the first two series of The Split are still available to watch now on iPlayer. So new fans can catch up in time, whilst loyal fans can refresh their memories on the show’s narrative.

The Split season 3 synopsis:

The Split season 3 picks up 10 months after the finale of the second season. Continuing to follow the lives of the three Defoe sisters and their mother Ruth, a pivotal storyline in season 3 will be the ongoing divorce proceedings for lead character Hannah – following her affair with colleague and now partner Christie.

As for sisters Rose and Nina, season 2 ended with heartbreak and big life changes in store. Rose found out she had lost her baby. Whilst Nina learned she was expecting a baby girl after a brief fling with comedian Rex Pope. Audiences will be keen to learn the fate of the two younger Defoe sisters this series.

“It’s great to be back writing for the Defoe family, and to dive once more into the complications of their lives and those of their clients,” show creator Abi Morgan shared.

“In the final series of this bittersweet trilogy, Hannah faces the heartbreak of her own divorce, and the fight to save her family and her marriage. Siblings clash, past mistakes are exposed and hearts are broken as Noble Hale and Defoe notches up more billable hours in the divorce capital of the world.”

Cast of The Split:

Nicola Walker (Unforgotten, Last Tango in Halifax) returns as Hannah Stern

Stephen Mangan (Green Wing, Episodes) returns as Nathan Stern

Fiona Button (Grantchester) returns as Rose Defoe

Annabel Scholey (Being Human, Medici: Masters of Florence) returns as Nina Defoe

Deborah Findlay (Cranford) returns as Ruth Defoe

Barry Atsma (The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Hector and the Search for Happiness) returns as Christie Carmichael

Lara Pulver (Spooks, Sherlock) plays Nathan’s new love interest Kate

Rudi Dharmalingam (Wakefield) returns as Rose’s fiancé James Cutler

Mathew Baynton (Horrible Histories, Gavin & Stacey) returns as stand-up comedian Rex Pope

Chukwudi Iwuji (Peacemaker, Designated Survivor) returns as ‘Zander’ Hale, director of law firm Noble & Hale

Damien Molony (Brassic, Ripper Street) returns as Zander’s fiancé Tyler Donaghue

Actress Nicola Walker who returns as lead character Hannah Stern shared her excitement ahead of season 3:

“I can’t wait to be back in the Defoe Family, we are all looking forward to the journey Abi has planned for us. I don’t know if Hannah will cling to the wreckage or walk away, but I do know it’s going to be a fantastic ride.”

Season 3 also welcomes new character Kate played by Spooks actress Lara Pulver. The audience get their first glimpse of her in the trailer for the new series. And it certainly suggests that Kate has some form of romantic attachment to Hannah’s ex-husband Nathan.

She’s been teased as “a leading child psychologist whose arrival adds a whole new layer of complexity to Morgan’s multi-layered examination of divorce and modern marriage”.

How many episodes of The Split season 3?

As was the case with the first two seasons, The Split season 3 will have a total of 6 episodes. Each one will run for approximately 60 minutes without adverts.

Is there a season 4 of The Split?

No, sadly there will be no season 4 of The Split, with the BBC confirming that series three will be the final installment of the show. The broadcaster shared that creator Abi Morgan “is set to conclude proceedings with the most dramatic and heart-breaking series to date, as we watch a divorce lawyer confronted with her own divorce”.

Abi – who also makes her directorial debut in the third series – has also previously confirmed that to her the drama series “has always been conceived as three [parts]”. And it certainly sounds like season 3 will wrap everything up for the audience.

