Where can I watch Marriage? Nicola Walker new BBC drama release date and cast confirmed

Nicola Walker returns to screens in a new BBC drama playing the wife lead in a 30-year marriage that's had its ups and downs as fans ask where can I watch Marriage?

This four-part series, written and directed by Stefan Golaszewski (Him and Her, Mum), has Nicola (star of Last Tango in Halifax, The Split (opens in new tab), Unforgotten) play the role of Emma, opposite Sean Bean (Time, Broken, Game of Thrones) who plays Ian.

Viewers will witness their insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages, as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship.

Described as "Sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing" we look at all you need to know ahead of the upcoming show...

Where can I watch Marriage BBC?

Marriage is a new BBC One drama starring Nicola Walker and fans can watch it on BBC One and BBC iPlayer starting 14th August at 9pm. As soon as the first episode has aired, all four episodes will be available to binge watch in one go if you wish.

You can watch the trailer below...

Marriage BBC drama cast

The cast of Marriage, the new BBC drama features Nicola Walker as Emma, Sean Bean, as Ian. Plus Chantelle Alle (Mood, We Are Lady Parts), as Ian and Emma's daughter Jessica, James Bolam (New Tricks, The Likely Lads) as Emma’s father Gerry, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Inbetweeners, Killing Eve, Ragdoll) as Emma's boss Jamie.

Speaking ahead of playing the role, Sean said, "I’m thrilled to be playing opposite the talented Nicola Walker and I’m looking forward to bringing Stefan’s intimate scripts to the screen.”

Meanwhile Nicola teased, "This is a unique project. Stefan has created such a beautiful, funny and complicated world and I’m excited to be stepping into Ian and Emma’s marriage with Sean."

(Image credit: BBC Picures)

Show creator Stefan added, “It's amazing to get to work with Sean Bean and Nicola Walker in Marriage. They're actors of such depth, truth and warmth and I can't wait to go on this journey with them.”

Meanwhile, Beth Willis, executive producer for Marriage production company The Forge, praised, “Stefan’s exquisite observation of marriage is funny, warm and searingly honest. His writing is a joy to read. I cannot wait to see Sean and Nicola bring to life this wonderful couple."

Related video...