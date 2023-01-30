Meghan Trainor is pregnant with her and Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara's second child

Meghan Trainor is pregnant with her and husband Daryl Sabara's second child!

The Made You Look hitmaker, 29, took to social media to confirm the wonderful news that she and Spy Kids child star Daryl, 30, are set to become parents for a second time.

The couple already share one-year-old son, Riley, who was born back in February 2021.

Now, they've announced that a second addition to their brood will arrive later this year, with Meghan sharing a seriously glam Instagram snap of her holding up a string of ultrasound scan (opens in new tab) photos.

Pouting at the camera with a pair of bejewelled sunglasses on, Meghan captioned the photograph, "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER 🥹🥰," tagging her husband, Daryl.

Meghan hinted that the baby announcement was on the way on Sunday, sharing a video clip of her elated loved ones cheering, captioning the post, "Telling my family the secret I've been keeping for the past few months."

Appearing on the Today show, she also confirmed the news, exclaiming, "We did it! It finally happened and we’re so excited."

It was less than two years ago that Meghan announced the arrival of little Riley on Instagram, sharing a gorgeous snapshot of the newborn tot, who was due to arrive on Valentine's Day 2021.

"This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day💝 We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE🥰😭 ," Meghan wrote, before confirming his unique name (opens in new tab).

"Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

Meghan and Daryl tied the knot in 2018 after being set up with him by actress and mutual friend, Chloe Grace Moretz and sparks began to fly when he smooched her in a romantic moment at the bowling alley.

Speaking to Chelsea Handler, Meghan recalled that Chloe told her, "I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him."

In December 2017, the happy couple got engaged with Daryl popping the question on the night before Meghan turned 24.

"He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I'm still in shock. I've never been this happy," Meghan swooned as she told her fans and followers the news.