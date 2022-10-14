Meryl Streep's daughter Grace confirms she's pregnant with her and Mark Ronson's first child

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meryl Streep is set to be a grandmother again after her daughter Grace confirmed she is expecting her first child with husband Mark Ronson.

The Little Women (opens in new tab) actress, who already has a two-year-old grandson after her eldest daughter Marnie gave birth in February 2019, will be on grandmother duties once more now Grace has confirmed she is pregnant.

Grace and Mark celebrated their first wedding anniversary in the summer after getting engaged in June last year (opens in new tab), and she confirmed their lovely baby news after showing off her baby bump in a red dress at the W Magazine's 50th anniversary party in New York held earlier this week.

And according to an inside source, the couple are "thrilled" with the baby news and according to Page Six, Mark Ronson has "always wanted to be a dad"

(Image credit: Getty)

Speaking about becoming a grandmother, Meryl previously revealed, "I’ve been working like mad for quite a while, so I’m getting ready for my first grandchild. My daughter’s having a baby in February, so I’m going to go out and ruin her life. I specialise in unsolicited advice."

And no doubt she will be sharing that advice again with daughter Grace's impending baby arrival.

Mark previously gushed on Instagram about his wife to mark their first wedding anniversary. He uploaded a loved-up snap of them on holiday and captioned it, "When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, i thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love.

It continued, "So now i guess i'm either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or i'm a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe i just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you've made me happy beyond my wildest ❤️🎂❤️🎂"

Her due date is not yet known, nor what the baby's gender is.

A post shared by Mark Ronson (@iammarkronson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Grace is the daughter of Meryl and sculptor Don Gummer but has followed in her mother's footsteps to become an actress, having starred in American Horror Story and Mr Robot.

Her older sister Marnie Gummer is married to movie producer Mehar Sethi and she also has siblings, Henry Wolfe Gummer and Louisa Gummer.

It was previously reported that Mark had started a 'hopeful dad bootcamp' because he wants to be in good health for his future children.

He admitted in an interview with The Times magazine, "I’ve started hopeful dad bootcamp. I saw a friend of mine pick up a newborn the other day and he winced. I was like, “All right, we start Pilates tomorrow. We start yoga. I’m getting ready for this.” I’m 46 so I’ve left fatherhood quite late already but that’s the goal."