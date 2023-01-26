Michael Bublé says his son's liver cancer diagnosis made him feel less of a 'superhero'

Michael Bublé has opened up on how his son's liver cancer diagnosis completely changed his outlook on life and ultimately lose his 'alter-ego' after the 'unthinkable' hit.

The Canadian singer, who is dad-of-four to son Noah, nine, Elias, seven, and daughters Vida, four, and Cielo (opens in new tab), aged five months, with his wife Luisana Lopilato, has spoken out on how his son Noah's battle with hepatoblastoma - a rare type of liver cancer - forced him to lose his 'alter-ego' that he's got from being a performer for most of his life.

Michael, who is an all-round entertainer when he's performing, interacting with the crowd, serenading his fans and even makes a few jokes, has admitted his son's health diagnosis in 2016 changed things.

Speaking about his son's health battle in an interview with Red magazine, Michael said, "That, of course, changed me in a big way – it changed what mattered to me, it changed how I saw life.

"For most of my life as an entertainer and, especially on stage, I'd become my alter ego. I'd become the superhero I always wanted to be.

"Then my wife and I went through this unthinkable thing, and I lost that alter ego."

And after revealing to his wife that he never thought he'd have a kid, Michael has since admitted that changed too. He recently shared an adorable montage of video clips with him being the doting dad to his three children and captioned it, "I changed my mind! @luisanalopilato we are so lucky! ❤️😘"

Noah has undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy following his diagnosis and is now in remission.

Michael is due to be away from home this year on his Higher Tour (opens in new tab), but plans to work around his family life, he previously revealed, "'More than anything, my wife and I understand that each other's fulfilment is important…I'm not saying we're perfect – nobody is – but we both have that understanding.

"I won't be touring for certain months next year because she'll be filming a movie, and so I'll be Daddy on set, and then she'll do the same for me. We don't care what we do – being together is the goal," he added.