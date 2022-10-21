How much are Michael Buble tickets? Everything to know about his 2023 Higher Tour

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As buzz around his 2023 Higher tour grows, we share how much are Michael Buble tickets, so you're prepared for the general release sale.

He's the charming Canadian singer with cross-generational appeal, known for belting out jazzy blockbuster hits 'Feeling Good' 'Cry me a River' and 'Haven't Met You Yet'. And now fans of the star have a chance to catch him live in concert again for 2023, thanks to the announcement of his Higher UK tour dates.

As was the case with Harry Style tickets (opens in new tab), Arctic Monkey tickets (opens in new tab) and the upcoming chance to grab Glastonbury tickets (opens in new tab), people are seeking information on ticket prices and the show itself. So we've shared what we know about the set list and support act so far, plus the all important details on where to buy Michael Buble tickets.

How much are Michael Buble tickets?

Tickets for Michael Buble's Higher tour start at £64.70 for standard seating, going up to £103.90 for a more premium ticket. These prices do not include the 10% booking fee charge and service fee (£1.50), which will be added on top of your original ticket cost.

According to Ticketek, it's seating only for the upcoming Michael Buble's concert dates and there are three tiers to choose from:

Michael brings his highly anticipated #MBHigherTour across the UK for 8 spectacular shows that will kick off at London’s iconic O2 Arena on March 26, 2023! Tickets on sale this Friday at 9am! Details at: https://t.co/ur2F0nKOFG pic.twitter.com/pjkql5t2SvOctober 18, 2022 See more

When do Michael Buble tickets go on sale?

Michael Bublé tickets go on general sale to the public at 9am on Friday 21 October via Ticketmaster (opens in new tab).

A lucky few fans who have links to Three, O2 Priority and Ticketek were able to snap up presale tickets this Wednesday and Thursday before general release. But rest assured there's plenty of tickets left to still secure.

Michael's Higher tour has already kicked off elsewhere in the world, with the 47-year-old currently delighting fans on the American and Canadian leg of the tour. Some have taken to social media to praise the Canadian singer and his show, so it seems that those who do get tickets for the UK leg are in for a treat.

Perfect Friday night with @MichaelBuble at the @CdnTireCtr - he never disappoints. A great show…every…single…time. ❤️❤️ #MBHigherTour pic.twitter.com/Oe7HUjpOLKOctober 15, 2022 See more

Sunday 26 March 2023 – London, The O2

– London, The O2 Friday 21 April 2023 – Manchester, AO Arena

– Manchester, AO Arena Monday 24 April 2023 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

– Leeds, First Direct Arena Thursday 27 April 2023 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

– Glasgow, SSE Hydro Saturday 29 April 2023 – Aberdeen, P&J Arena

– Aberdeen, P&J Arena Monday 1 May 2023 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

– Newcastle, Utilita Arena Sunday 7 May 2023 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

– Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Wednesday 10 May 2023 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

– Birmingham, Resorts World Arena Saturday 13 May 2023 – Dublin, 3Arena

– Dublin, 3Arena Sunday 14 May 2023 – Dublin, 3Arena

Who is supporting Michael Buble on Higher Tour 2023?

To date it's not been confirmed if or who will be supporting Michael Buble on the UK and Ireland leg of his Higher Tour. However, according to one reviewer on Songkick (opens in new tab), it was Naturally 7 who supported Buble at his Ottawa tour dates.

"Naturally 7, which was the opening act for the Michael Bublé concert here in Ottawa last nite, was PHENOMENAL!!!!!! By far the best opening act I have ever seen," wrote one satisifed fan.

According to Naturally 7's official site (opens in new tab) they are an American music group with a distinct a cappella style they call "vocal play". This says group leader Roger Thomas, is "the art of becoming an instrument using the human voice to create the sound".

Michael Buble: Higher Tour set list

Feeling Good Haven’t Met You Yet L-O-V-E Such a Night Sway When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You) Home Everything Higher To Love Somebody Hold On Smile I’ll Never Not Love You Fever One Night With You All Shook Up Can’t Help Falling in Love You’re the First, the Last, My Everything It’s a Beautiful Day Bring It On Home to Me ENCORE - Save the Last Dance for Me ENCORE - How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You) ENCORE - Cry Me a River ENCORE - Always On My Mind

JustJared (opens in new tab) has shared the set list of Buble's Higher tour and fans will be pleased to see that some of the crooner's most famous and beloved hits are included. From the poppy 'Haven't Met you Yet' to a younger Buble's 'Home' and 'Everything' - and of course his version of 'Feeling Good', made famous by legendary singer Nina Simone.

It's also reported that Michael will be paying tribute to Elvis Presley during his tour, singing renditions of the rocker's iconic songs 'Can’t Help Falling in Love' and 'All Shook Up'. Perhaps the star has caught the Elvis bug following the release of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie (opens in new tab)...

