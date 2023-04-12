Millie Bobbie Brown is engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi after two years of dating

Millie Bobby Brown has announced she's engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi with post that shows off her diamond ring.

The Stranger Things star has started trending on Twitter for the phrase "she is 19" after fans are surprised that she has found her "forever" partner.

Mille, 19, shared the caption - words to Taylor Swift (opens in new tab)'s Lover song - "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," when describing her feelings for Jake, 20, - who is also an actor and set to star in the upcoming comedy Rockbottom.

He shared two snaps on his Instagram and simply captioned them "forever".

And fans have inundated the star with their well wishes. One fan wrote, "Congratulations Miliii."

Another fan put, "Congratulations Millie always the best and the most beautiful actor."

While a third added, "Congrats, all the best prayers and wishes for you both may you shower with love, happiness, and blessing starting from the day you decide to take forever as a definition of your love story."

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

But some followers have criticized her age, writing, "Too young for marriage, too young engagement."

One fan defended her, and told the haters, "You guys need to keep your opinions to your self like shut up no one really cares about oh she’s 19 yes she’s 19 she’s an adult she can make her own choices."

Jake is the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi and met Millie back in 2021 and the pair started dating after meeting online.

Speaking about their romance during a WIRED YouTube segment, Millie said, "We were friends for a bit...and then, what can I say?"

They confirmed their romance with a blurry photo of them both sharing a tight embrace on the London Eye in November 2021 and weeks later they spent their first holiday season together in New York.

For Millie's 18th birthday they dressed up in Cosplay as Barbie (opens in new tab) and Ken before making their red carpet debut together at the British Academy Film Awards in March 2022.

After a few holidays together the couple walked the red carpet at the Stranger Things 4 (opens in new tab) premiere.

Millie rose to fame as a child star, landing a role in Netflix show Stranger Things when she was just 12 years old and has starred in the franchise ever since, playing the role of Eleven.

Congratulations!