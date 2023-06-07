Molly-Mae Hague shares Bambi's latest baby milestone in touching photos from Barbados wedding
The Love Island star, who is currently in Barbados for a friend's wedding, took to Instagram on Tuesday to give fans the exciting update
Molly Mae Hague has shared a major milestone in baby Bambi's development, much to the excitement of her adoring fans.
The Love Island star is celebrating a big moment in every new parent's journey - her baby's first tooth.
Molly-Mae, who welcomed daughter Bambi with boyfriend Tommy Fury in January, took to social media on Tuesday to share the sweet update with her 7.5 million followers. The milestone just so happened to occur in Barbados, where the 24-year-old is attending the wedding of her friend and agent Francesca Britton.
"Couldn't have asked for an easier baby this trip," the PrettyLittleThing creative director gushed on her Instagram Story. "Literally the most incredibly behaved girl for her mama."
Molly-Mae proceeded to announce that "a little tooth came through" in Bambi's mouth while they were in Barbados, after revealing that the adorable tot had been delightfully relaxed in spite of all the changes. According to the British influencer, her six-month-old daughter had been "sleeping through every single night without a sound" and was giving "smiles all day."
A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)
A photo posted by on
"It's just a pleasure to be your mum, little one," Molly-Mae added. "Thank you for being so amazing for me."
In the accompanying photo, Bambi can be seen lying on a bed and wearing a blue and white onesie.
Molly-Mae also shared a photo of her with Tommy and their daughter from the Caribbean wedding, which was held at the luxurious Sandy Lane Hotel.
In the touching family portrait, the Hertfordshire native is wearing an embellished white bridesmaid dress while kissing her boxer boyfriend. She is also reaching down to hold hands with Bambi, who is lying peacefully in her pram. The famous infant served as a flower girl in the wedding ceremony, joining her mum and her party of fellow bridesmaids to walk down the aisle before Francesca made her grand entrance.
A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)
A photo posted by on
Molly-Mae also gave her fans a glimpse into the wedding's rehearsal dinner, taking to Instagram on Saturday to show off her bold look for the event. The social media personality wore a neon pink suit with a white crew neck top and matching beaded clutch, which she paired with slicked-back hair and gold hoop earrings.
Emma is a Lifestyle News Writer for Goodto. Hailing from the lovely city of Dublin, she mainly covers the Royal Family and the entertainment world, as well as the occasional health and wellness feature. Always up for a good conversation, she has a passion for interviewing everyone from A-list celebrities to the local GP - or just about anyone who will chat to her, really.
