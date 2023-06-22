Molly-Mae quits her £5million-a-year job after eye-opening realisation about being a mum

Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed her resignation as the Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing, citing her desire to focus on baby Bambi as her motivation for leaving.

The Love Island runner-up shared the news in her most recent Youtube upload, entitled, "Drive With Me Q&A!"

In the nearly 24-minute-long video, Hague answers several fan questions while driving around her local area. Perhaps one of the biggest updates of the post was her announcement that she is quitting her job as Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing to focus on her daughter Bambi, whom she welcomed with partner Tommy Fury in January.

"There is actually one quite big thing that I probably should talk about, I haven’t posted anything about it yet but I’m probably going to post something about it around the time this video goes live," the 24-year-old began.

"Over the last few weeks, I definitely realised that I'm only going to get this time once with my first-born child and I'm only going to get Bambi being four months old once."

(Image credit: Getty)

Hague went on to explain that she feels she's had to "rearrange my life a little bit and lose some commitments that I did have."

The former ITV reality star was appointed Creative Director of the UK-based fast fashion giant, PrettyLittleThing, in August 2021. It was reported that Hague signed a £500,000 deal with the company and went on to receive a monthly salary of nearly £400,000, having previously served as one of its biggest ambassadors. During her time at PrettyLittleThing, the social media influencer released a number of collections and regularly promoted the brand online. Despite being "so grateful" to have been offered the job, Hague said that she is now determined to give her energy to motherhood.

“There is no drama, there is absolutely no tea… nothing has gone on," she added. "The last thing I would want to be is in a role that I can’t fulfil right this moment.”

Hague also revealed she had never taken "maternity leave", having returned to work straight after giving birth "because my work is my phone."

A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae) A photo posted by on

Elsewhere in the video, Hague stops by a Starbucks to order an Iced Vanilla Latte, ham and cheese egg bites, and a pot of porridge.

Fans were quick to praise the Hertfordshire native for her decision, with many taking to the comment section below the Youtube video to voice their support.

"I’m so proud of you Molly, for making the decision to step down from a position so you can spend time with Bambi," one person wrote, while another said, "You’re the creative director of something much bigger, your daughter. Responsibilities and commitments suit different seasons of our lives."