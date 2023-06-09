Who is Molly Marsh's mum Janet Marsh? Everything we know about the Love Island star's famous parent
Here's where you might recognise Molly Marsh's mum from...
Fans of the ITV reality show want to know who Molly Marsh's mum is, after it's revealed that she previously appeared in a popular TV soap.
Love Island 2023 is here, and as well as asking which Love Island couples are still together, viewers want to know more about the current contestants. And one Islander who has piqued fans' interest is 21-year-old social media influencer Molly Marsh.
Molly has made quite a stir since entering the villa on the first day - partly due to a resurfaced TikTok video in which she claims she previously dated former Islander Tommy Fury, who recently had a baby with Molly Mae, his partner from the show. But more recently, fans of the show have raised questions about her family life, including who her mum is.
Who is Molly Marsh's mum?
Molly Marsh's mum is actress Janet Marsh. Janet has previously appeared on the TV soap Coronation Street in three different roles - a nurse, a receptionist, and an ITU nurse.
She's also appeared in TV series such as Where The Heart Is, Bodies, In The Dark, and Still Open All Hours, and it seems Molly plans to follow in her mother's footsteps, as she's appeared in theatre productions across the UK, including Oliver! and the pantomime Sleeping Beauty.
A post shared by MOLLY MARSH (@mollygracemarsh)
A photo posted by on
Who is Janet Marsh?
Janet Marsh is an actress. She first starred in Coronation Street in 2005 as a nurse, before playing a receptionist at the Scott-Roe Clinic in March 2008 and later returning to the cobbles in 2009, when she played an ITU nurse.
Janet has also been on stage and done some voice acting work for CBBC.
Molly spoke about her family before heading into the Love Island villa, saying, "We already have been very big fans of the show," explaining that they would "all sit together every time Love Island’s on" and speculate over who Molly would couple up with.
She continued: "They know how the show works and what it entails, so they are really excited for me and they know how much I love being in a relationship.
"They know that I love being in love, so they do want that for me again, so I can probably leave them alone a bit!"
Where is Molly Marsh from?
21-year-old Molly Marsh is from Doncaster, a city in South Yorkshire. She told ITV, "I live on a farm with my mum, dad, sister, grandma, grandad, auntie, uncle, cousin, cousin's husband, their baby and chicken."
But Molly isn't a home bird, and her job as a social media influencer has allowed her to travel around the world. She revealed, "With my job being in social media, I've had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I've actually been out to the Love Island villas in Mallorca and South Africa." According to The Sun, it was during the most recent South African press trip that Molly caught the eye of producers.
A post shared by MOLLY MARSH (@mollygracemarsh)
A photo posted by on
A source told the publication, "Molly made it clear she would love to be part of Love Island and she was told to audition."
When asked why she is taking part in Love Island, Molly said: "I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone by going into a villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there."
Video of the Week
Ellie is Goodto’s Feature Editor, having joined the team as a Junior Features Writer in 2022, and covers everything from wellbeing for parents to the latest TV and entertainment. Ellie has covered all the latest trends in the parenting world, including baby names, parenting hacks, and foodie tips for busy families. She has a distinction in MA Magazine Journalism from Nottingham Trent University and a first-class degree in Journalism from Cardiff University, and previously Ellie has worked with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue, and the Nottingham Post, as well as freelancing as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies.
