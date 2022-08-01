GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As the action-packed 2022 series comes to an end, many fans are questioning are any of the other couples who met on Love Island still together?

The Love Island 2022 final (opens in new tab) is here - and boy has this year's series been a hit with viewers. From Jacques leaving unexpectedly, to THAT Casa Amor drama and even 2018 star Adam Collard re-entering, there's been endless amounts of action to keep audiences entertained. And it's safe to say fans have been loving this year's couples, whether it's fiery Ekin-Su and Davide or super loved-up Tasha and Andrew, there's been plenty of romance this year.

But as this series finishes, fans of the hit ITV2 show are asking are any of the couples who met on previous series of Love island still together? Well, we have all the answers...

Which Love Island couples are still together in 2022?

Faye and Teddy - Love Island 2021

While their relationship was pretty up and down in the villa, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares are very much still together a year later.

Since leaving Love Island, Faye and Teddy appear to have gone from strength to strength and even bought a house together in November 2021.

Gushing over Teddy after moving in together, Faye said: "I'm just obsessed with him. He can't do anything wrong."

She added: "He's so caring and selfless. He can't do enough for me. He puts everyone before himself. I'm just so lucky as he's such a gentleman and a beautiful soul inside and out." Cute!

A post shared by Faye Winter 🤎 (@faye__winter) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Chloe and Toby - Love Island 2021

Their relationship was on-off in the villa and in recent weeks they've been hit with split rumours, but 2021 runners up Chloe Burrows and Toby Amorolaran are still together.

The couple moved in together in November 2021, with Chloe tweeting at the time: "Finally moved in with my babes, life is sweet."

Back in March, an insider told The Sun: "It was touch and go for Chloe and Toby just a few weeks ago. They've both been working really hard and were finding it difficult to make time for each other.

"It looked like they were going to call it a day, but after crisis talks have realised they've got something worth fighting for."

Speaking about her surprise at finding a long-term love on Love Island, Chloe recently told Grazia: "I think you go in and you you hope to meet someone because that environment you know, you're going to fancy someone and get along with somebody. But you never think you're gonna get with someone and you're gonna live happily ever after."

A post shared by Chloe Burrows (@chloeburrows) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Paige and Finn - Love Island 2020

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp hit it off straight away during the first winter Love Island, and they're still going strong today.

The couple moved in together into a flat in Manchester during lockdown 2020 and Paige has admitted that it was a 'blessing in disguise.'

She said: “It was a blessing in disguise for our relationship that, after being in the villa, Finn and I spent our first months together in lockdown. We were able to avoid getting sucked into all that scrutiny. I have confidence in us as a couple. We’re in it for the long haul.

“Couples who’ve broken up in the past maybe struggled with the whirlwind of work demands and commitments when you get out of the villa. We had real intimate time to get the basics of our relationship established without being constantly watched.”

A post shared by Paige Turley (@paige_turley) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Callum and Molly - Love Island 2020

Callum Jones sensationally brought Molly Smith back from the Casa Amor villa, recoupling with her over his original partner Shaughna Phillips back in 2020.

But while the start of their relationship was somewhat controversial, the couple are still together two years on.

The couple now live together in Manchester with their two dogs, and Callum recently opened up about how they've 'proved people wrong.'

He said: "We are perfect. We've got two dogs so we've got a proper little family going, it's lovely. We're just enjoying things that we've got at the minute and then family and marriage will eventually come into it. I'd say we've proved a few people wrong."

A post shared by Callum Jones (@_callum_jones) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Nas and Eva - Love Island 2020

Nas Majeed met Eva Zapico in the Casa Amor villa after originally being paired with Demi Jones.

It was clear he was smitten with Eva. And after the show ended and the country went into lockdown, the pair enjoyed socially distanced dates and finally went official in July 2020 and are still together two years on.

The couple recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Italy, and recently admitted: “It’s been 2 years and we both still cannot believe that we met on the show!

“Under normal circumstances we probably would have never crossed paths, so we’re forever grateful to Love Island for bringing us together. It’s amazing to watch the episodes back of when we first met and we absolutely can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

A post shared by Eva Zapico (@evazapico) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Molly-Mae and Tommy - Love Island 2019

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury won over the nation's hearts during series five, and it's unsurprising that they're more in love than ever today.

The couple live together in a six-bedroom mansion in Cheshire, but last year, Molly admitted they're not able to spend as much time as they'd like together because of their clashing work schedules.

She said: "We are literally fitting in doing fun things together, because we are both so busy our timetables often don’t match up. When we get into bed and we are both so exhausted."

But she added that she and Tommy make the most of the time they do have, saying: "Missing him makes the time we do spend together more special."

A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Camilla and Jamie - Love Island 2017

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt met towards the end of series three of Love Island, when Jamie entered after Camilla had a rough ride.

The couple are still going strong and they welcomed their first baby, Nell (opens in new tab), in October and got engaged in February 2021 (opens in new tab). They tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in September that year at Gosfield Hall in Essex.

They welcomed their second child, a daughter named Nora (opens in new tab), in May 2022.

The couple are pretty private, but they do regularly share sweet family snaps on their social media accounts.

Gushing about Jamie on Father's Day this year, Camilla wrote on Instagram: "Happy Father’s Day to this outnumbered Daddy, your girls love you very much."

A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Jess and Dom - Love Island 2017

Jess Shears and Dom Lever's relationship began quite controversially. Jess was brought in as a bombshell in series three, and stole Dom from Montana Brown.

The pair announced their engagement in September 2017, just months after coming out of the villa, and married in a secret ceremony in Mykonos in 2018.

They welcomed their first child, a baby boy called Presley in October 2019. They welcomed their second child, another boy, in June 2022. The couple have never announced the name of their second son, but regularly post family snaps on social media.

Speaking about their relationship in 2020, Jess said: “Every aspect of our life has changed since coming off the show. I wouldn’t have said I’d be here in three years, married with a baby.”

While Dom added: “I would say now I am the happiest I’ve ever been.”

A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Alex and Olivia - Love Island 2016

Alex and Olivia Bowen are another couple who proved doubters wrong by lasting the test of time.

The couple had quite a rocky romance on the second series of Love Island, and raised eyebrows when they announced their engagement in New York just six months later.

They tied the knot at Gosfield Hall in Essex in September 2018, making them the first Love Island couple to get married.

Sharing a wedding snap on their three-year anniversary last year, Olivia wrote on Instagram: "Three years, forever to go. I will never get bored of staring at these photos."

The couple welcomed their first child (opens in new tab), a baby boy named Abel, in June 2022. Announcing his arrival on social media, the couple wrote: "Abel Jacob Bowen. You are everything. 10/06/22."

A post shared by Mrs Olivia Bowen (@oliviadbowen) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Cara and Nathan - Love Island 2016

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are the only Love Island winners still together in 2022. The couple won the second series in 2016 after coupling up on the first day.

The couple split in early 2017 and announced that Cara was pregnant just a month later. However, the couple reconciled before the birth of their son Freddie-George in November 2017.

Nathan took Cara back to the Love Island villa and proposed in 2018, and the couple married in 2019 (opens in new tab).

They announced they were expecting their second child together in March 2020 and welcomed a baby girl, Delilah, in July 2020 (opens in new tab). Talk about family goals!

A post shared by Cara Delahoyde-Massey (@cara_delahoyde) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Luke M and Lucy

Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan didn't appear in the same series - Lucie was in the 2019 series and Luke 2020 - but the couple have been inseparable since they got together in 2020.

After a year together, Luke popped the question during a romantic trip to Finland in 2021.

Luke had been with Demi Jones, who he met on his series of Love Island, but the pair split a few months after the show.

Lucie has revealed how she slid into Luke's DMs in 2020, and the rest is history! She said: "We'll always be thankful for Love Island for putting us out there - but people forget we weren't actually on the same series.

"When I was watching the Winter Love Island series I said to my mum, 'He's perfectly suited to me.' He looks so much like Justin Bieber - when I was younger I always used to fancy Justin Bieber - he was my teenage crush.

"I always fancied him and when I saw he was single, I slid into his DMs. When you like someone you've just got to go for it. We went for a picnic."

A post shared by Lucie Rose Donlan (@lucierosedonlan) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Are Millie and Liam still together?

They won the show last year, but sadly, Millie Court and Liam Reardon are no longer together. The couple lasted a year after appearing on the show, but announced their split in July 2022.

Posting a statement on her Instagram account, Millie said: "Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated. It's been a tough decision and I am gutted but it's ultimately what is best for us right now.

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does. We're both ready for new chapters and I'm excited for what's next. Love, Millie."

Millie recently revealed how she's coping since the split admitting: "I'm obviously not totally OK, I'm the best Millie that I can be and going through something that's not very nice.

"Liam is the one person I saw every day who understood the life-changing experiences we were both going through. We can't just cut things off, and we'll still support each other in all that we do."

A post shared by Millie Court ⚡️ (@milliegracecourt) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Are Siannise and Luke T still together?

Siannise Fudge and Luke T were the popular couple who came second in the Love Island 2020 series in Cape Town. But while they lasted a while on the outside, they are not together now.

Rumours started swirling that the much-loved couple had split towards the end of 2020, but Siannise only addressed the rumours this year, confirming she was single during a Q&A.

She said: Replying to a question about whether she had a boyfriend, she replied: "No I don’t have a new boyfriend & I’m currently not dating. I can’t control what people post or write about me but what I can control is how I respond. Unless it’s come from my mouth or I have publicly posted/announced something regarding me having a new boyfriend, then I am very much single & I’m content with that right now."

In July this year, Siannise confirmed she is still single.

