We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mrs Hinch has been bringing cleaning tips into our lives for years now since she catapulted into the limelight in 2018.

But now the cleaning sensation, real name Sophie Hinchcliffe, has shared a bargain beauty eyebrow hack that could change the game forever.

If you’re tired of spending time perfecting your eyebrows in the morning, these £6 temporary eyebrow tattoos could be the perfect answer.

The star – who is expecting her second child – revealed she’d picked them up on eBay after being inspired by beauty blogger @danigmakeup.

In a bid to take her followers through the application process, Mrs Hinch put one of the temporary tattoos on her arms.

As with a regular temporary tattoo, you simply need to wet the application paper with a cloth and then remove the transfer paper.

She said, “I thought I would pop a pair on my arm now and just show you how they work

“My brows are microbladed but I can’t get them done at the moment so I wanted to try these to give me extra brow strokes.”

And Mrs Hinch couldn’t believe the results of her bargain beauty buy.

“I’m sorry but how amazing are these guys?” she gushed. “I can’t get over how real these look! I’m so impressed!!! EBAY EYEBROWS ARE THE ONE!!! I love eBay even more now!!!”

But, one thing worth mentioning is the temporary tattoo brows don’t budge easily – and sellotape must be used to remove them.

She joked, “Do they wipe off easily? Nope! If I went into labour now I think that the midwives would be a little confused.

“I think you just use sellotape to get them off guys!”

Video of the Week

Since becoming famous, Mrs Hinch has become firm friends with Stacey Solomon – and the pair were finally reunited last week after months apart.

Mrs Hinch visited Stacey at her new home, Pickle Cottage, and paid tribute to their true friendship.

“It’s been far too long and we’ve missed you far too much,” she wrote. “Genuine friends are such a blessing. No negativity, just love and good vibes.”