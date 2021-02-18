We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’ve looked in the mirror recently and wondered how to get rid of those dark circles and bags under your eyes, you’re not the only one.

Dark circles and heavy bags under our eyes have become a constant in our working from home wardrobes. We’re spending more time in front of computer screens, handling stressful situations we’ve never encountered before and going through an ever-growing list of life changes. It’s no surprise that our skin is suffering because of it.

If you’re like us, then you’ve looked at everything from all the inventive ways to use Bio Oil to new uses for Sudocrem to fix your problems. When it comes to how to get rid of dark circles and bags under your eyes though, it’s not just a quick one-fix for all.

Much like getting rid of acne scars, banishing those dark circles is a step-by-step process: Figuring out why they’re there in the first place, changing up your lifestyle and detoxing your system to work in more vitamins and minerals, and then treating the physical problem.

This is what the experts have to say about how to get rid of dark circles and bags under eyes…

What causes dark circles under eyes?

While there are different causes of dark circles, the most common one is simply a lack of sleep. It makes our skin appear duller and paler, explains sk:n clinics dermatologist Dr Mary Sommerlad, “meaning dark tissues and blood vessels beneath your skin show more easily.”

It could also be hereditary and the result of genetics, as fellow sk:n dermatologist Dr Shaaira Nasir says. “Combined with the fact that as we age, we naturally produce less collagen and elastin (which are responsible for the skins plumpness and elasticity), it means that the skin around the eyes can start to look tired, regardless of how much sleep you are getting.”

Another reason for dark circles and bags under eyes is hyperpigmentation, which can be caused by a combination of all three – lack of sleep, genetics and age – along with other environmental factors, like sun damage and smoking.

“Dark circles can be caused by hyperpigmentation from sun damage and show up as epidermal pigment around the eye area.” Genevieve Knodell, aesthetic practitioner at Stratum Dermatology Clinics, says. “It occurs when an excess of melanin is produced by melanocytes, the pigment cells, which are moved up to the skin’s surface. It can also be caused by inflammation, hormonal stress, or other skin injuries. Darker skin tones are more prone to hyperpigmentation, especially with excess sun exposure.”

In our ever-growing digital (and working from home) world, where we’re staring at laptop screens for hours on end, dark eye circles are also becoming more common. The more time we spend in front of a screen, the more damage we’re doing to our eyes – as eye specialists attest. This means that the blood vessels under the eyes are getting bigger too and creating dark circles.

Then there are the dietary factors that contribute to dark circles by limiting the blood circulation under the skin.

Dietary factors

The main dietary factor leading to dark eye circles is iron deficiency, the most common type of anaemia, as it’s a sign that not enough oxygen is reaching the body’s tissues.

When this happens, dark circles can form. Genevieve says, “Dark under eye circles can also be due to the shadowing of deoxygenated blood in the delicate eye area. This area is much thinner and more transparent, and the shadowing can therefore be more apparent.” Dark under eye circles are common during pregnancy or menstruation for the same reason, especially if the person is already struggling with a lack of iron.

Food intolerances and allergies can also have an impact on creating dark circles, as they cause physical reactions like inflammation under the eyes.

So while there seems to be long list of causes, with everything from genetics to sun damage having the potential to cause under dark eye circles, they’re easy to manage most of the time through lifestyle changes and home treatments.

How to avoid dark circles from a lifestyle perspective

While there aren’t any quick fixes to get rid of dark circles, some simple lifestyle changes can make all the difference.

Getting more sleep

As one of the primary factors causing dark circles and bags under the eyes is a lack of sleep, it makes sense to try and get more hours in. Even just one hour of poor sleep has a negative effect on our skin, leading to dark circles and swollen eyes most commonly.

Seven to nine hours a night is recommended but it’s not unusal to struggle to drift off, especially in these trying times. There are loads of easy ways to help you fall asleep though that involve basic lifestyle changes such as fixing your sleeping schedule and changing up your sleep environment.

However, sleep problems can be caused by all sorts of issues and more severe sleeping disturbances such as insomnia and having nightmares could be a sign of something more serious. Struggling to sleep in the long-term can also lead to other major health issues, so it’s important to consult a doctor if you’re really struggling to get to sleep at night.

Eat a balanced vitamin rich diet

An anti-inflammatory diet, packed with fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains, protein and healthy fats, should help to get rid of dark circles. They have proven benefits in boosting oxygen circulation around the whole body – including the skin – and lessening the appearance of dark circles.

Tomatoes are one of the best foods to eat as they are packed with lycopene, a powerful antioxidant. Green tea also has major health benefits. Berries, oranges, bell peppers and leafy green vegetables are also fantastic foods for reducing under eye circles as they’re high in vitamin C and A. Along with collagen boosting ingredients such as peptides and stem cells, Genevieve says that these “help volumise and build the dermis to thicken the skin to help improve the under-eye appearance.”

But coffee lovers beware! Drinking three to four cups of coffee per day could be contributing to dark circles under the eyes. When we overload on caffeine, adrenaline is released and the body goes into ‘fight’ or ‘flight’ mode because it believes we’re in danger. During this time, blood vessels in the skin constrict (to stop the blood flow from any cuts on the body). While this is a saviour in some circumstances, it’s only going to make those dark circles darker.

In the same way, a glass of wine is absolutely fine but “two or more drinks would seem to turn on systems that stress the circulation. If these actions are repeated frequently because of high alcohol consumption these effects may expose individuals to a higher risk of heart attacks, stroke or chronic high blood pressure,” explains Dr. John Floras, director of cardiology research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre.

Stay hydrated

We’re always being told to drink more water for one reason or another, but hydration drastically improves the appearance of dark circles, our experts say.

As well as drinking plenty of water a day (3 litres minimum) though, you can utilise the benefits externally as well. Multiple studies have proven that topical application of cold water (in ice, for example) does wonders for our nervous and cardiovascular systems.

Specific to the skin though, this works as ice produces a dilation effect in the blood vessels, which increases blood flow to the tissues underneath the skin. When applied directly under the eyes, it helps to reduce the dark shadows by flooding the area with blood again.

Adopt a good skincare routine

A good skincare routine is essential to get rid of dark circles and bags under eyes, while also warding off acne, reducing preventable signs of ageing and generally keeping skin happy and healthy.

Along with the essentials, such a moisturiser that includes SPF, there are additions you can make to your skincare routine to beat dark circles.

Sk:n dermatologist Dr Shaaira Nasir recommends SkinCeuticals Eye Balm (£75 for 14g) for those with more mature skin. It’s a “rich, hydrating cream that is enriched with Vitamin E, Silymarin and Aloe Vera and reduces the appearance of puffiness. It targets age-related damage around the eye and helps to keep skin hydrated and looking firm.”

“Another excellent anti-aging option is Medik8 C-Tetra® Eye (£35 for 30ml) which is a gentle yet powerful serum designed to smooth fine lines and wrinkles specifically around the eye area to make the skin appear fresh and rejuvenated.”

Retinol is skincare essential that’s taken the beauty world by storm in the past year and for good reason too, Dr Nasir explains. “Retinol is generally regarded to be the most effective anti-aging ingredient.” She recommends the Medik8 Retinol 3-10TR+ Intense™ (£33 for 15ml) as it’s a fast-absorbing anti-ageing serum that tackles fine lines, wrinkles and dullness whilst being gentle on the skin.

“With 0.3% retinol, it is the ideal product if you haven’t used this ingredient on your skin before and want to test it out.”

Other highly rated retinol products include La Roche-Posay’s Retinol 0.3% + Vitamin B3 Serum (£38 for 30ml), Clinique Fresh Pressed Vitamin Retinol Duo (£30 for 2 x 6ml) and Dermalogica Retinol Oil (£69 for 30ml). For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, there’s NIP+FAB Retinol Fix Eye Treatment (£19.95 for 15ml).

“For a product that plumps and smooths,” Dr Nasir says, “Try The Organic Pharmacy Hyaluronic Acid Serum (£30 for 30ml), which is clinically proven to increase the skins moisture levels, leaving it soft and smooth, and with visibly reduced lines and wrinkles. It features 0.2% hyaluronic acid to boost the skins natural protective barrier and lock in moisture for longer.”

While Dr Mary Sommerlad recommends products with brightening ingredients, such as “kojic acid, Vitamin A and Vitamin C. My favourite product at the moment is Skinceuticals A.G.E Eye Complex, which is an eye cream for dark circles. It has optical diffusers which disguise under eye darkness and rejuvenate dull, tired-looking skin.”

Everyone’s skin is different though and will react to products in different ways, depending on sensitivity. If you’re concerned about which products are likely to aggravate your skin, it’s best to visit a dermatologist before taking up a new skin therapy treatment.

Lymphatic drainage massage

Along with wearing sunglasses to decrease sun exposure to the area, “a light lymphatic drainage massage around the eye area when applying your eye cream will also be beneficial”, Genevieve explains.

How to hide dark circles under eyes

The easiest way to cover dark circles is with makeup, beauty expert Samantha Keighley at Skin Acid Trip says.

“Depending on the colour that is showing under your eyes, you can use either a yellow or peachy toned concealer to cover them. One of my favourite under-eye concealers is the Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector. I apply a little bit under my eyes after doing my skincare each morning and it makes me look more awake, even if I’m not wearing any other makeup.”

Using ice globes or cyro balls under the eyes after cleansing each morning should also help, she says. “These can be stored in the freezer ready for you to grab them out and run them under and over the eyes to help de-puff the skin and oxygenate it. This will all help to reduce the appearance of dark circles.”

Samantha says that after using these, going forward with your skincare routine should hide dark circles effectively.

Treatments for dark circles

There are so many different ways to get rid of dark circles, depending on the causes of the condition, from including more vitamin C into your skincare routine to injectables.

Another option, which lies in the middle of these two, is at-home treatments like Cyspera. “Cyspera is a biological depigmenting treatment for hyperpigmentation concerns.” Aesthetic practitioner Genevieve explains, “It is a good at home treatment that we recommend to most patient with pigment concerns. The active ingredient is cysteamine. Naturally present in human skin cells, cysteamine regulates melanin synthesis in the skin. It has been formulated to work as an effective topical treatment, Cyspera.”

These are some of the other treatments that our experts recommend for dealing with dark circles and bags under eyes…

Chemical peel

A chemical peel is one of the ways to restore skin under the eyes, Genevieve says. It contains particular acids that can help with sun damage and strengthen the skin around the eyes.

“Opt for specific peels designed to treat the delicate eye area that will deliver brighter, more even skin tone, and reduce the appearance of dark circles, fine lines and instantly refresh the concerned area.” She says, “The less layers of pigment in the skin the lighter it will become. So, by stimulating cell turnover and peeling away the dead damaged layers to reveal new skin, it will help even skin tone and lighten pigment to a degree.”

Although the specific peel and acids used will depend on skin sensitivity, the Fitzpatrick skin type and on what needs to be treated.

One option is the peel from Neostrata at Stratum Dermatology Clinics. This offers a 3% retinol peel, which according to Genevieve, is “fantastic in addressing issues such as sun damage, sunspots, hyperpigmentation and PIH (post inflammatory hyperpigmentation). A course of three to six treatments combined with good home care maintenance would be recommended for the best results.”

Laser treatment

Laser treatment is another option to reduce hyperpigmentation, Genevieve says. “Treatments like skin pen utilising microneedling technology, combined with skin boosters, could also help to improve under-eye appearance.”

While a chemical peel readily treats hyperpigmentation, a laser treatment is a good choice for making changes in the texture of the skin. It particularly helps with scarring and deeper skin damage.

Microneedling

“If you aren’t keen on injectable, then microneedling could be more your thing.” Dr Nasir suggests, “It involves using small needles to cause tiny punctures to the skin which stimulates the healing process. As the skin repairs, the production of collagen and elastin is triggered and your skin almost immediately looks and feels invigorated and plump, smoothing out the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Treatment starts at £150.”

It’s also a common way that dermatologists handle skin traumas including acne scars, burn scars, alopecia and stretch marks. It’s not as painful as it sounds though. Our experts assure they use numbing cream to help reduce any discomfort.

Tear trough filler

Video of the Week

“Dark circles under the eyes can sometimes be due to loss of volume under the eyes and this can be corrected by under-eye filler also known as tear-trough filler.” Dr Nasir says, “This will plump up the area under the eye by reducing the shadow effect caused by hollowness, and will reduce the appearance of fine lines under the eyes making the eye area look more hydrated. The treatment lasts up to 18 months and cost around £390.”

With any of these treatments though, it’s essential that a trained professional conducts them. Always consult a skin specialist such as a dermatologist before taking up any of these treatments.