Is there a Never Have I Ever season 4 and will Paxton be in it?
The full lowdown on season 4 and the possible return of Paxton
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Fans want to know is there a Never Have I Ever season 4 - following THAT ending and Paxton bombshell (sob).
Never Have I Ever has taken Netflix - and the world - by storm. The American comedy-drama follows 15-year-old Indian-American Devi through a difficult time in her life. In shock at the sudden death of her father, Devi just wants to improve something in her life - deciding that increasing her social status will be what she needs. She doesn’t bank on friends, family, and feelings getting in the way of her mission. With a third season landing on August 12, fans are slightly hysterical at what went down. With the outpouring of emotion at the season’s ending, we explore whether Never Have I Ever will get a season 4, and if Devi’s love interest Paxton will be in it.
Also smashing the Netflix viewing charts, is romance film Purple Hearts based on a book (opens in new tab) of the same name. With many recognisable spots appearing in the film, we pulled together all of the Purple Hearts filming locations (opens in new tab) - that's in addition to details of where Day Shift is filmed (opens in new tab) - a fellow Netflix hit film that features a hilarious Jamie Foxx in the lead role.
Is there a Never Have I Ever season 4?
Yes, Never Have I Ever has been confirmed for season 4. Those behind the show have confirmed that Devi's senior year will mark the end of her story. Therefore season 4 will be the final outing for Devi, and her Sherman Oaks High counterparts.
On April 26 of this year, show writer Mindy Kaling shared a picture of the writers’ room from Never Have I Ever. Smiling next to a sign signalling the room was being used for season 4 creativity, Kaling captioned the post “‘Never Have I Ever Writers World’ sounds like a very specific amusement park!! Cookin up some spicy stuff for the FINAL SEASON”.
“Never Have I Ever Writers World” sounds like a very specific amusement park!! Cookin up some spicy stuff for the FINAL SEASON 🥹😢 @netflix @neverhaveiever pic.twitter.com/xYgYjMtZFLApril 26, 2022
Never Have I Ever season 4: expected release date
Never Have I Ever season 4 will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2023, though there is currently no official release date reported.
There is speculation that the likely release date will be sometime in spring or summer of 2023, looking at previous season release dates. Season 1 dropped in April 2020, season 2 followed in July 2021, and now season 3 in August 2022. That time frame therefore strongly hints at a spring/summer release for season 4.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab) about her decision to end the series at season 4, Kaling discussed how it simply made sense. Of the age of the characters, she said “They can’t be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old”.
Never Have I Ever season 4 filming
Never Have I Ever season 4 has completed filming, with filming wrapping at the beginning of August.
According to Elle (opens in new tab), the cast and crew had an emotional send-off when filming was complete. The cast hosted a carnival, where key members gave emotional speeches. A blooper reel also played during the party, reminding the cast of their funniest mistakes throughout the 4 seasons.
Taking to Twitter to show her emotion over filming being over for good, Devi star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan announced that her tears were flowing. When a concerned fan asked what was the matter and wished her well, Ramakrishnan clarified the reason for her tears. She said “we wrapped filming!! It’s all done! I feel so grateful and overwhelmed with emotions”.
we wrapped filming!! It’s all done! I feel so grateful and overwhelmed with emotions🥹August 3, 2022
Will Paxton be in Never Have I Ever season 4?
Yes, it has been confirmed that Paxton will return for Never Have I Ever season 4. Although Paxton left for college at the end of season 3, he is slated to return for season 4.
Speaking to Deadline (opens in new tab), series co-creator Lang Fisher also confirmed this news. She said “I want you to know Paxton Hall-Yoshida is in Season 4. He’s in it as much as in Season 3, so the love triangle is not over”. She continued to outline that there’s a “real hunk” coming into the mix for season 4.
Actor Darren Barnet who plays Paxton, also confirmed he was on set during the filming of season 4. He told Elle that during his final day on set, he took a last look at Paxton’s now-empty garage, with cast-mate Ben Norris. He said “we gave each other a hug and started crying”. He added “and it was crazy. We both were like, ‘I did not expect to cry.’...It really was that kind of aha moment, like, we did this”.
Never Have I Ever season 3: Ending explained
The end of season 3 sees another year at Sherman Oaks school completed for Devi. It's a year that’s seen the newly adventurous Devi in two different relationships - and also seen them come to an end. The finale sees her finding out she’s landed a place on an intensive year-long programme at The Shrubland School. With the course taking place in Colorado, Devi needs to decide if she can be separated from her friends and family for her final high school year.
Eventually deciding to stay, Devi asserts Sherman Oaks will be the place for her final year, while Paxton is graduating and has a place at college in Arizona. Not at all impressed with Devi’s decision not to attend Shrubland, her mom books tickets for them to go and view the campus together. Devi is so taken with it, she changes her mind about attending - again.
Eleanor and Trent are still a couple, and Ben - with strong feelings for Devi - asks her on a date, to which she agrees. Devi breaks the news about her Shrubland change of heart to her friends, and they’re really sad, but try to be supportive. Eleanor also feels better learning that Trent has failed his senior year, and has to repeat it. Paxton gives an emotional goodbye speech at his graduation, offering special thanks to Devi.
With another dizzying u-turn, Devi decides she can’t be away from everyone she loves for a year, and is definitely not going to Shrubland. Discussing exactly why with her mom, she finally understands and approves of the decision. Collapsing in an exhausted heap on her bed, Devi retrieves something from her pocket. Earlier in the season, Ben had offered her a “ONE FREE BOINK” coupon. Pocketing and forgetting about it, it's now in Devi’s hands. The final seconds of the season see Devi knocking on a door, and a freshly showered Ben opening it. She passes him the “ONE FREE BOINK” coupon, and they kiss before the bedroom door closes.
Video of the Week
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with six years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy has contributed content to PopSugar and moms.com. In the last three years, she has transformed her passion for streaming countless hours of television into specialising in entertainment writing. There is now nothing she loves more than watching the best shows on television and telling you why you should watch them.
-
-
When is the next train strike? August 2022 dates
With more industrial action announced on Britain's railways, many want to know when is the next train strike and what train companies are taking part in it.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock makes heartwarming admission about being a mum in new twins update
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared an adorable update on her baby twins and revealed how motherhood has changed her life.
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Is The Punisher coming back for season 3? Everything we know so far
Speculation is rife that The Punisher is coming back for season 3 as Disney resurrects other Marvel favourites. We delve into everything we know about Frank Castle's comeback
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - episodes, release date, plot and cast
The new She-Hulk marvel show is coming sooner than you think.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Suspect on ITV: Release date, cast and plot of Aidan Turner thriller
The Suspect on ITV starring Aidan Turner will leave viewers guessing until the very end. Here we uncover the release date, cast and plot of the anticipated show.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Westworld season 4: Ending explained and is there a season 5?
Westworld season 4 has come to an epic conclusion and we explain exactly what happened in the finale and everything we know about a season 5
By Lucy Wigley • Last updated
-
Why is Israel in the European Championships and how many medals have they won?
We answer why is Israel in the European Championships, as the men's marathon team take gold in this year's event
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Who is on Strictly Come Dancing 2022?
The celebrity contestants confirmed for BBC Strictly Come Dancing 2022
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Stay On Board on Netflix: Where is Leo Baker now?
As Stay On Board lands on Netflix, many are asking, where is Leo Baker now? Here's what you need to know about the non-binary skateboarder
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Where is Day Shift filmed? Real locations of the Jamie Foxx vampire film
We reveal the locations where Day Shift is filmed - the comedy horror featuring a pool cleaner moonlighting as a vampire killer is released
By Lucy Wigley • Published