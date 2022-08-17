Is there a Never Have I Ever season 4 and will Paxton be in it?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fans want to know is there a Never Have I Ever season 4 - following THAT ending and Paxton bombshell (sob).

Never Have I Ever has taken Netflix - and the world - by storm. The American comedy-drama follows 15-year-old Indian-American Devi through a difficult time in her life. In shock at the sudden death of her father, Devi just wants to improve something in her life - deciding that increasing her social status will be what she needs. She doesn’t bank on friends, family, and feelings getting in the way of her mission. With a third season landing on August 12, fans are slightly hysterical at what went down. With the outpouring of emotion at the season’s ending, we explore whether Never Have I Ever will get a season 4, and if Devi’s love interest Paxton will be in it.

Is there a Never Have I Ever season 4?

Yes, Never Have I Ever has been confirmed for season 4. Those behind the show have confirmed that Devi's senior year will mark the end of her story. Therefore season 4 will be the final outing for Devi, and her Sherman Oaks High counterparts.

On April 26 of this year, show writer Mindy Kaling shared a picture of the writers’ room from Never Have I Ever. Smiling next to a sign signalling the room was being used for season 4 creativity, Kaling captioned the post “‘Never Have I Ever Writers World’ sounds like a very specific amusement park!! Cookin up some spicy stuff for the FINAL SEASON”.

Never Have I Ever season 4 will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2023, though there is currently no official release date reported.

There is speculation that the likely release date will be sometime in spring or summer of 2023, looking at previous season release dates. Season 1 dropped in April 2020, season 2 followed in July 2021, and now season 3 in August 2022. That time frame therefore strongly hints at a spring/summer release for season 4.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab) about her decision to end the series at season 4, Kaling discussed how it simply made sense. Of the age of the characters, she said “They can’t be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old”.

Never Have I Ever season 4 filming

Never Have I Ever season 4 has completed filming, with filming wrapping at the beginning of August.

According to Elle (opens in new tab), the cast and crew had an emotional send-off when filming was complete. The cast hosted a carnival, where key members gave emotional speeches. A blooper reel also played during the party, reminding the cast of their funniest mistakes throughout the 4 seasons.

Taking to Twitter to show her emotion over filming being over for good, Devi star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan announced that her tears were flowing. When a concerned fan asked what was the matter and wished her well, Ramakrishnan clarified the reason for her tears. She said “we wrapped filming!! It’s all done! I feel so grateful and overwhelmed with emotions”.

Will Paxton be in Never Have I Ever season 4?

Yes, it has been confirmed that Paxton will return for Never Have I Ever season 4. Although Paxton left for college at the end of season 3, he is slated to return for season 4.

Speaking to Deadline (opens in new tab), series co-creator Lang Fisher also confirmed this news. She said “I want you to know Paxton Hall-Yoshida is in Season 4. He’s in it as much as in Season 3, so the love triangle is not over”. She continued to outline that there’s a “real hunk” coming into the mix for season 4.

Actor Darren Barnet who plays Paxton, also confirmed he was on set during the filming of season 4. He told Elle that during his final day on set, he took a last look at Paxton’s now-empty garage, with cast-mate Ben Norris. He said “we gave each other a hug and started crying”. He added “and it was crazy. We both were like, ‘I did not expect to cry.’...It really was that kind of aha moment, like, we did this”.

Never Have I Ever season 3: Ending explained

The end of season 3 sees another year at Sherman Oaks school completed for Devi. It's a year that’s seen the newly adventurous Devi in two different relationships - and also seen them come to an end. The finale sees her finding out she’s landed a place on an intensive year-long programme at The Shrubland School. With the course taking place in Colorado, Devi needs to decide if she can be separated from her friends and family for her final high school year.

Eventually deciding to stay, Devi asserts Sherman Oaks will be the place for her final year, while Paxton is graduating and has a place at college in Arizona. Not at all impressed with Devi’s decision not to attend Shrubland, her mom books tickets for them to go and view the campus together. Devi is so taken with it, she changes her mind about attending - again.

Eleanor and Trent are still a couple, and Ben - with strong feelings for Devi - asks her on a date, to which she agrees. Devi breaks the news about her Shrubland change of heart to her friends, and they’re really sad, but try to be supportive. Eleanor also feels better learning that Trent has failed his senior year, and has to repeat it. Paxton gives an emotional goodbye speech at his graduation, offering special thanks to Devi.

With another dizzying u-turn, Devi decides she can’t be away from everyone she loves for a year, and is definitely not going to Shrubland. Discussing exactly why with her mom, she finally understands and approves of the decision. Collapsing in an exhausted heap on her bed, Devi retrieves something from her pocket. Earlier in the season, Ben had offered her a “ONE FREE BOINK” coupon. Pocketing and forgetting about it, it's now in Devi’s hands. The final seconds of the season see Devi knocking on a door, and a freshly showered Ben opening it. She passes him the “ONE FREE BOINK” coupon, and they kiss before the bedroom door closes.

