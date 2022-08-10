GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The true inspiration behind the number 1 film on Netflix

Released on July 29, Netflix’s Purple Hearts has raced to the number 1 spot on the streaming giant’s film chart. The film follows unlikely love interests Cassie Salazar and Luke Morrow as they battle adversity to triumph in love. Aspiring singer/songwriter Cassie works in a bar to support herself while she pursues her dreams. Luke is an Army trainee, about to leave for duty. Diagnosed with diabetes and with medical bills she can’t pay, Cassie proposes a way to make ends meet. Entering marriage would get her better health insurance and a chance meeting with Luke - with his own reasons to want a marriage - means she could get what she needs. Opposing characters Cassie and Luke must set aside their differences and attempt to make the marriage look real, unless there’s any chance it might become just that. We delve into the inspiration behind the film, uncovering whether the story comes from a true story, or a book.

Is Purple Hearts based on a true story or book?

Purple Hearts on Netflix is not a true story, but instead is based on a book of the same name, by Tess Wakefield. The book has been likened to the works of popular authors Nicholas Sparks and Jojo Moyes.

The synopsis of the book is identical to that of the film, suggesting the film stays very close to the source material of the book. As Cassie is a singer/songwriter, Grammy Award-nominated artist Justin Tranter was brought on board to act as writer and producer for original songs written for the film. On July 12, 2022, the soundtrack "Come Back Home" was released by Hollywood records, as promotional material for the film’s impending release date. One day after its release, the film rocketed to the number 1 spot on the daily Netflix film popularity chart.

The rights for the film were originally obtained by Alloy Entertainment in 2020. In November 2020, it was announced that Sofia Carson had been cast as the lead role of Cassie in the film, also acting as executive producer and assistant singer/songwriter for the film’s soundtrack.

Charles Melton was originally cast as the male lead and Cassie’s husband of convenience, Luke. In August 2021, it was announced that Netflix has obtained the rights to the film from Alloy entertainment. In the same month, it was reported that Nicholas Galitzine was replacing Melton in the role of Luke. Filming began shortly afterwards, in the Riverside and San Diego areas.

Purple Hearts book

The Purple Hearts book was first released in 2017. Residing in Golden Valley, Minnesota, author Tess Wakefiled started her working life as a copywriter. She initially began writing books for children, before venturing into life as an author.

Following a successful stint in the genre, she decided to try her hand at penning a romance novel for adults. The hugely successful Purple Hearts is her first novel for adults.

Not yet, I agree! Their story shouldn't be quite over... https://t.co/0EAPoXLq8zJuly 19, 2017 See more

Although fans appear keen for a follow-up book, no announcements have been made about this so far. Wakefield is very quiet on social media, only being active on Twitter during the initial 2017 release period of Purple Hearts.

Although asked several times for more Cassie and Luke stories, Wakefield asserted “their story shouldn’t be over”, responding “I like that idea!” to a fan looking for a sequel. However, no further comment has been made about this by herself, or her publishers.

Purple Hearts: The true story that inspired it

According to Netflix Tudum (opens in new tab), although Purple Hearts is fiction, the inspiration behind the story and romance is true for many.

Despite coming from different backgrounds and having opposing political beliefs, this should not stop people falling in love. Adversity can be an opportunity to realise what unites a couple, instead of focussing on what divides. Producer Leslie Morgenstein (opens in new tab) spoke about a true military love story heard by Bob Levy - he was working for Alloy Entertainment at the time they held the film rights.

According to Morgenstein, Levy "heard an NPR story about contract military marriages. We thought it was a great starting place for a romance movie". This inspired producers to use Wakefield’s story as the romantic military tale as the basis for an adapted screenplay.

(Image credit: PA Images / Alamy )

What is a military contract marriage?

According to Military.com (opens in new tab) a military contract marriage is the practice of a service member entering into a marriage, only to obtain additional military benefits.

For service members who are married, housing allowance increases and is higher than for those living in the barracks. Civilian spouses are entitled to increased health care and commissary privileges, and also further benefits such as employment help. If a civilian spouse is not a citizen of the US, they will also be granted a green card due to the marriage.

Contract marriages have been referred to as an "open secret", where military authorities know they take place, but do little to prevent them. They are difficult to prove, as military officials consider marriage a private decision, and are unable to question the motives behind the marriage without due cause. Even when questioned, convictions are rarely made due to the difficulty in determining motive.

What does a Purple Heart mean?

The Purple Heart is a military decoration awarded to US soldiers wounded or killed while serving. The badge was brought into effect on April 5, 1917.

On this day in 1782, George Washington established the Badge for Military Merit – forerunner of the Purple Heart. Today is set aside to honor those either killed or wounded while in service to our nation. Thank you for your sacrifice on our behalf. #PurpleHeartDay pic.twitter.com/DqZC5L34nsAugust 7, 2022 See more

Prior to the Purple Heart, the Badge of Military Merit took the form of a heart - made from purple cloth. It was in 1782 that George Washington established the Badge for Military Merit, acting as the Purple Heart forerunner.

The Purple Heart is the oldest military award still awarded to members of the US military, and has a Hall of Honor in New York. Due to Luke serving in the military, and being posted for active duty during the film, it is thought that Purple Heart is a play on the term.

