Nicola Adams has welcomed a baby boy with partner Ella Baig

Strictly star and Olympic gold medalist, Nicola Adams has welcomed her first child with partner and model Ella Baig and announced the news with an adorable photograph.

The couple revealed that Ella was pregnant in February 2022 with a lovely throwback snap, that declared their excitement at their ‘expanding family’ and becoming mums.

Now Nicola and Ella have taken to social media again to share that Ella has given birth to a baby boy, in a beautiful joint Instagram post.

The black and white picture shows the couple holding their newborn’s tiny feet, with a caption that reads, “We are so excited to announce to the world that @babyadamsadventures has arrived.

“The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond. We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow ❤️👶🏽.”

Famous friends and fans were quick to congratulate the new moms, with Katie Piper commenting, “So happy for you 3 ❤️ sending love”

While I’m A Celeb’s Fleur East wrote, “Ahhhh congratulations!!! Welcome to the world baby! 🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Celebrity Gogglebox’s Denise Van Outen also shared her well wishes, posting, “Aww, congratulations ❤️”

Nicola has now also updated her Instagram story, with a video holding her little boy’s hand and thanking fans and friends for their ‘lovely comments’ before assuring fans that she would be back on socials soon - hopefully with some more cute baby updates!

This lovely news comes after the retired Olympic boxer detailed their pregnancy journey. Speaking candidly to Vogue, Nicola revealed that they had suffered from heartbreaking miscarriages and two failed IVF attempts before Ella became pregnant with their son.

She shared that they were trying to ‘enjoy’ the journey ‘rather than dwelling on what could go wrong’ and shared that she was ‘so excited’ to share the news with her loved ones.

Congratulations Nicola and Ella!