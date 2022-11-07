GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After a 12-year absence from performing live stand-up comedy, Peter Kay has announced he's going back on the road as fans ask where is Peter Kay touring and where to buy tickets?

The funnyman ensured fans everywhere would find out that he's going back on tour by announcing the news during an advert in the launch (opens in new tab) of I'm A Celebrity 2022 (opens in new tab).

In the comedy sketch Peter can be seen carrying a roll of carpet to a bungalow, when a man in a van says, "Look it's Peter Kay" before yelling "Ey, Garlic Bread!" - an iconic catchphrase used by the comedian.

It catches his attention and Peter replies, "Hey, it's the future lads."

The man asked, "Hey when you back on tour?" and Peter reveals, "Next month."

"Where can I get my tickets?" the man asked.

"They go on sale on Saturday" he replied.

And it concluded with the man asking, "Did you get your mum that bungalow?" to which Peter smiles and adds, "Yeah, she wants a new carpet now!"

If that's given you a taste for more, we have all you need to know ahead of the tour...

Where is Peter Kay touring?

Peter Kay is touring across the UK playing stand up gigs at Manchester, Birmingham in 2022 and the following arenas in 2023; Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Birmingham, Dublin, Glasgow, Cardiff and Nottingham and has so far announced 22-dates for his Peter Kay Live: Better Late than Never tour.

Fri 02 December 2022 - Manchester AO Arena

Sat 03 December 2022 - Manchester AO Arena

Sat 17 December 2022 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Fri 06 January 2023 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Sat 07 January 2023 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fri 20 January 2023 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 17 February 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Thu 23 February 2023 - Belfast SSE Arena

Fri 24 February 2023 - Belfast SSE Arena

Thu 09 March 2023 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Fri 10 March 2023 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Thu 23 March 2023 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Thu 06 April 2023 - Dublin 3Arena

Fri 07 April 2023 - Dublin 3Arena

Fri 05 May 2023 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sat 06 May 2023 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Fri 19 May 2023 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 16 June 2023 - Cardiff International Arena

Sat 17 June 2023 - Cardiff International Arena

Fri 14 July 2023 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 15 July 2023 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 11 August 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Fans are delighted with the news, one tweeted, "

But some fans are unhappy at the lack of southern or London dates in the schedule.

One tweeted, "What about London and the South of England??"

Another added, "How is there no southern shows?"

Another fan replied, "Everyone crying about no London date. I love it. He's a Northern comic, get yourselves up here for a night in one the North's many amazing cities ala Liverpool, Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds. Make a weekend of it? There's plenty to see and do."

Meanwhile, some fans are asking, "What about people who had tickets for the original tour?" To which some replied, "We all got refunds!"

Where to buy Peter Kay tickets

Peter Kay tickets are available to buy online from Saturday, 12th November 2022. at 10am from the official Peter Kay website (opens in new tab), Ticketmaster (opens in new tab) Ticketmaster Ireland (opens in new tab), and Gigs and Tours (opens in new tab).

Speaking about his upcoming tour, Peter said, "It's good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now. And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010."

Peter Kay announces his first new live stand-up tour in 12 years! Tickets go on sale 10am Saturday 12th November at https://t.co/EVCiTLh3J7 pic.twitter.com/lJBK8R8Y8INovember 6, 2022 See more

Why did Peter Kay cancel his last tour?

Peter Kay cancelled his last tour in 2017 due to "unforseen family circumstances" that led him to be largely absent from the spotlight ever since. He was due to perform at a planned 14-month, 100-show standup tour but it was cancelled and he announced the sad news on his website, where he apologised to fans that had bought tickets, insisting it "wasn't a decision he had taken lightly."

At the time, the full statement read, "Due to unforeseen family circumstances I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first. I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again I’m very sorry."

He briefly returned to stage was during his Dance for Life tour that came to the Manchester Central Convention Complex but this has to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and they were later rescheduled in 2022.

Peter Kay’s Dance for Life – Postponement Announcement pic.twitter.com/hVXQVuWOj8March 18, 2020 See more

He hasn't toured for years and his 2010 tour still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time. Playing to over 1.2 million people.

Peter tweeted about a charity event to raise money for The Lily Foundation, at which new episodes of his TV comedy Car share, would be screened.

On a blog post on Ticketmaster at the time, Peter wrote, "The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease.

"I’ve had first-hand experience of the Foundation’s work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families."

Mitochondrial disease is a term which covers a range of often devastating conditions involving the failure of mitochondria, which live inside cells. The mitochondria have a key function as they provide energy to cells, and if they cannot do that it leads to grave problems for the body.

He also took part in two special Q&As at Manchester Apollo last year, with all profits go to Doing It For Laura Charity with a portion of the profits going towards The Brain Tumour Charity.

He officially joined Instagram back in March this year.

A post shared by Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Where does Peter Kay live?

Peter Kay still lives in his native hometown of Farnworth, in Lancashire with his wife Susan Gargan, who he married back in 2001. The couple have three children together, teenage son Charlie, and two younger children who have been shielded from the public eye.

Peter and his wife are directors of Goodnight Vienna Productions, which co-produces his comedy shows.