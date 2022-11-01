When does I'm a Celebrity 2022 start and where is it based this year?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I'm a Celebrity 2022 starts this November - and we couldn't be more ready for it.

It's official: the popular reality show with a twist is back to entertain audiences just as the temperatures starts to drop. Full of familiar famous faces - tested to their limits with bushtucker trials, less than luxe lodgings and fellow campmates, the show never fails to deliver drama and some laugh-out-loud moments for viewers tuning in at home.

The I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up (opens in new tab) has been FINALLY confirmed with a footballer, soap star, music star and *potential politician* all in tow. Now all that's left to learn is the I'm a Celebrity start date which we've shared below.

When does I'm a Celebrity 2022 start?

ITV have confirmed that I'm A Celebrity 2022 starts on Sunday, November 6, at 9pm. The first episode will be an extra-long special lasting 105 minutes - which will introduce audiences to this year's cohort of celebrities.

The I'm a Celebrity 2022 start date is earlier than previous years and there's a reason for this. The series has been brought forward so that it doesn't clash with the 2022 World Cup tournament held in Qatar which ITV will be covering.

Mark your calendars... the countdown is on! 🇦🇺🙌 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/j8Ey8c7iNROctober 26, 2022 See more

Who are the hosts of I'm a Celebrity 2022?

Presenting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to host I'm a Celebrity in 2022. The popular Newcastle-born friends have presented the series since it started way back in 2022.

"Our BAFTA award-winning hosts Ant & Dec are back to present all the big stories live every night," a statement from ITV confirms.

The return of Ant and Dec has gone down positively online with one Twitter user (opens in new tab) tweeting: "Already thinking of the jokes Ant and Dec are gonna pull out the bag #ImACeleb"

Where is I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2022?

I'm a Celebrity 2022 will return to it's original filming location in Australia. Ant and Dec, plus this year's celebrities will be spending their time at the jungle camp near the town of Murwillumbah in New South Wales.

The Down Under return comes after a two-year break from Oz. The 2020 and 2021 series of I'm a Celebrity were filmed in Wales instead (as a result of travel restrictions amidst the Coronavius pandemic). Production took place in a specially set-up I'm a Celebrity castle (opens in new tab), with the original Kiosk Kev character temporarily replaced with Cledwyn (opens in new tab).

Hosts Ant and Dec have teased how happy they are to be back in Australia for the 20th series of the show. "We’re BACK down under with a host of brand new celebrities, ready to face the terrifying trials and tribulations of the jungle," they tweeted.

We’re BACK down under with a host of brand new celebrities, ready to face the terrifying trials and tribulations of the jungle 🦘😱#ImACeleb returns this Sunday at 9pm on ITV, STV and ITV Hub. @antanddec pic.twitter.com/yf8LnMRWncOctober 31, 2022 See more

How long are the celebrities in the jungle for?

Celebrities are likely to spend a total of 22 days in the jungle for 2022. There are 22 episodes exp0ected for the 2022 series, which suggests that the I'm a Celebrity final will air Wednesday, November 30.

Of course, some celebrities will be voted out by the public during these 22 days - and there may be those who feel they have no other choice but to utter the infamous line "I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!", ultimately quitting the show.

Related ITV features:

Video of the Week