I'm A Celebrity 2022: Who are the rumoured contestants?

I'm A Celebrity 2022 is returning to the Australian jungle (opens in new tab) this year following a two-year break after filming temporarily moved to the UK amid the Coronavirus pandemic - and now fans are wondering who are the rumoured contestants?

Ant and Dec are swapping the I'm A Celebrity castle (opens in new tab) in Wales for sunnier climes when the hit reality show returns to its roots Down Under.

All of the fan's favourite bushtucker trials (opens in new tab) are set to return, along with the terrifying challenges that celebrities will have to face their fears and win some meal stars for their campmates.

As we look at who is rumoured to be jetting off into the jungle to take the crown of 2021 winner Danny Miller (opens in new tab)...

Who is rumoured to be in I'm A Celebrity this year?

The following celebrities are rumoured to be taking part in I'm A Celebrity 2022, according to BetVictor (opens in new tab) ;

Kell Brook – 8/13

– 8/13 Thomas Skinner – 8/11

– 8/11 Mike Dean – 8/11

– 8/11 Mark Ian Hoyle (LadBaby) – 8/11

(LadBaby) – 8/11 Chris Kamara – 10/11

– 10/11 Saffron Barker – 2/1

– 2/1 Chris Stark – 11/4

– 11/4 Laila Rouass – 3/1

– 3/1 Neil Warnock – 4/1

– 4/1 Peter Crouch – 9/2

– 9/2 Scott Mills (opens in new tab) – 5/1

– 5/1 Alan Fletcher (opens in new tab) – 5/1

– 5/1 Adebayo Akinfenwa – 5/1

– 5/1 Paul Merson – 11/2

– 11/2 Richard Madeley (opens in new tab) – 11/2

– 11/2 Michael Owen – 6/1

– 6/1 Nick Grimshaw (opens in new tab) – 7/1

– 7/1 Dani Dyer – 8/1

– 8/1 Ricky Hatton – 8/1

– 8/1 Adam Peaty – 8/1

Spokesperson Sam Boswell explained, "Favourite to go on the popular show is retired boxer Kell Brook, at 8/13, could he follow the footsteps of his former rival Amir Khan?”

“Thomas Skinner, Mike Dean, and LadBaby are also favourites to appear on the show this year, with the three of them sitting at 8/11. Thomas shot to fame after appearing on The Apprentice in 2019 and became well-known and loved for his bubbly persona. Alongside Thomas is Mike Dean, retired football referee, well-known for dishing out the red cards throughout his career.”

“The football legend Chris Kamara is backed to enter the jungle, at 10/11. He left Soccer Saturday at the end of the last season to complete an astonishing 24-year career at Sky. He was a fan favourite on Sky Sports, coining the phrase "Unbelievable Jeff", alongside presenter Jeff Stelling who comes in at 16/1.”

When does I'm A Celebrity start 2022?

I'm A Celebrity is set to start on October 30, according to insiders who told the Liverpool Echo (opens in new tab). The expected start-date is earlier than usual as the series has been brought forward so that it doesn't clash with the 2022 World Cup tournament. An insider said, "The best thing for viewers was to just avoid the clash altogether. The last thing anyone wants is for the audience to have to choose between the latest from the jungle and an England game."

