Netflix’s brilliant series Bridgerton has got everyone talking. Based on the novels of US author Julia Quinn, it’s set in the competitive world of Regency London and has been applauded for its diversity of cast. It’s also breaking boundaries with its steamy sex scenes, some of which are even said to have made their way onto adult websites – something the streaming platform is said to have battled to stop. But, without a doubt, one of the biggest stars to emerge is Phoebe Dynevor.

The 25-year-old plays Daphne Bridgerton, a girl from one of London’s most powerful families, who’s described as ‘flawless’ by Queen Charlotte and is set on finding a husband as soon as possible during ‘the season’, a time of year when the city’s finest gather at a series of fashionable parties. Female empowerment is central to the story, as Daphne slowly has her sexual awakening.

The very first scene Phoebe filmed for the hit series was a sex scene with the inimitable Regé-Jean Page – who plays Daphne’s love interest, the Duke of Hastings. But she wasn’t fazed, as there were intimacy coordinators on set who’d choreographed and rehearsed every sex scene with the couple prior to filming.

‘I’ve done sex scenes in the past and it’s just, “Action! Do whatever you want to do.” You feel very out of control,’ she explains.

‘But we had intimacy coordinators, so we’d go through every single scene. We rehearsed everything like a fight scene, so I knew exactly where Regé was going to put his hand and at what point. It really frees you up, because there isn’t that thing of, “Oh, what’s he going to do now?”’

In fact, Phoebe admits the scenes that were hardest to film were the ones where she was on her own, as there was ‘no one to vibe off’.

While Netflix projected that Bridgerton’s viewing figures would hit 63 million households within 28 days, Phoebe’s grandparents and brother won’t be seeing her in her starring role, as she doesn’t want them watching.

‘I’m happy for Mum and Dad to see it, because they know the industry, they know how hard I worked and how much it meant to me, getting that role,’ says Phoebe, whose mum Sally stars in Coronation Street and whose dad, Tim, is a writer for Emmerdale.

Adding, ‘But not my grandparents. And with my younger brother… Well, it’s awkward.’

‘I forgot to tell my family about the sex scenes!’

If the sex scenes in Bridgerton have got you a little hot under the collar, then spare a thought for Regé-Jean Page’s cousin, who he failed to warn…

The actor, who plays the very dashing duke, Simon Basset, told most of his family about his raunchy scenes, but he forgot one member.

‘We missed one of my cousins,’ he laughed. ‘She sent me a message that was like, “I had to make so many tactical cups of tea. I came back, and you were still going, so I had to go and put the kettle back on!”’

Regé-Jean, who has gained 2 million Instagram followers since the release of Bridgerton, has also addressed the news that he may be the next James Bond, after Ladbrokes slashed his odds from 40/1 to 16/1.

He coyly said, ‘I think the internet thinks a lot of things and that’s one of the more pleasant ones, so I’m pleased as far as that goes.’

Facts you didn’t know about Bridgerton

1 The show had 7,500 costume pieces

Bridgerton had its own costume house, with a massive wardrobe made up of thousands of original, handmade pieces. Clothing and jewellery came from countries all over the world, including Spain and Italy. Phoebe Dynevor alone had 104 costume changes across eight episodes.

2 Boxer Will Mondrich was based on a real fighter

Actor Martins Imhangbe, who played Simon’s friend and boxer Will Mondrich, revealed that his character was based on the real 19th-century fighter Bill Richmond, who was dubbed ‘Britain’s first Black sports star’ by History Extra.

3 Eloise and Penelope really ARE best friends

Video of the Week

Eloise and Penelope’s friendship is one of the things we love most about Bridgerton and it turns out the actors who play them, Claudia Jessie and Nicola Coughlan, are just as close off screen. Bridgerton author Julia said, ‘They became good friends in real life, and you could see that [on screen].’

4 The cast has a WhatsApp group

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cast hasn’t been able to meet up much since wrapping on filming. But Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony, reassured fans there’s a Zoom and WhatsApp group. He added, ‘Me and Phoebe have grown incredibly close and the bros, the two Lukes [Newton and Thompson], are really close as well.’