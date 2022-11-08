Rebel Wilson welcomes baby girl via surrogate and confirms special name

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first child via surrogate, sharing a sweet picture of her baby girl and confirming her unique name.

Pitch Perfect star, Rebel Wilson has announced the arrival of her first child, via a surrogate (opens in new tab), in an adorable Instagram post, with a number of her co-stars racing to congratulate her.

The 42-year-old actress shared the lovely news that she had welcomed a baby girl and her first child with a sweet snap of her newborn, wearing a pastel pink onesie and tiny unicorn socks.

Rebel, who is in a relationship with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, took to Instagram to share the adorable news and revealed that her baby's name (opens in new tab) is ‘Royce Lilian.’ She said, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!"

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

She then took a moment to thank her surrogate writing, “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Adding, “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗.”

Fans and famous friends were delighted by her surprise news, taking to the comments to share their congratulations.

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Rebel’s Pitch Perfect costar, Brittany Snow (opens in new tab) wrote, “Aunt Britt is soooo excited to meet the newest Bella. I love you SO much Rebs.”

As did Chrissie Fit, who wrote, “Royce! Auntie Chrissie loves you so much already 😍😍😍 I can’t wait go to Disneyland with this little princess! 💖💖💖”

Actress Octavia Spencer also shared a message, writing, “Congratulations!!!!!” As did director Taika Waititi, who commented, “🙌❤️❤️❤️ yes Rebz, congrats xx”

Rebel’s girlfriend Ramona also took to Instagram to share some cute snaps from the baby shower, where she thanked everyone involved, adding that she and Rebel were ‘super grateful.’ As well as a snap of her and Ramona embracing with a stocker that read, “love you to the moon and back.’