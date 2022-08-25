Brittany Snow husband: Who is Tyler Stanaland from Selling the OC? Your relationship FAQs answered

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Selling the OC fans are hungry for information on Brittany Snow's husband Tyler Stanaland and their relationship history, as he takes centre stage in the new series.

It's been nothing but one success after another since Selling Sunset arrived on our screens in March 2019. The original real estate reality show has drawn in audiences for it's breathtaking multi-million dollar properties, designer fashion and luxury LA lifestyle - plus of course the ton of drama it brings. Whether that's Brett Oppenheim leaving the Selling Sunset brokerage (opens in new tab) or romantic storylines around Jason and Chrishell's relationship (opens in new tab) and on-and-off Selling Sunset couple Mary and Romain (opens in new tab). It's popularity has led to two spin-offs to date - Selling Tampa and the just-released Selling the OC which has drawn comparisons to the original.

Season 1 of the Orange County edition introduces us to 11 new characters - including one Tyler Stanaland who happens to be married to famous US actress Brittany Snow. Not too dissimilar to Chrishell Stause and now ex-husband Justin Hartley in the OG Selling Sunset - fans are keen for details of the couple's private life, from how they met to the stunning Califronia wedding.

Brittany Snow husband: Who is Tyler Stanaland?

Tyler Stannard is a 33-year-old realtor associate at The Oppenhein Group in Orange County, California and a cast member of Netflix show Selling the OC. The 33-year-old previously enjoyed a successful surfing career before turning his hand to selling property.

Real estate is "in his blood", according to his official Oppenheim Group profile (opens in new tab). Tyler's dad is John Stanaland a distinguished realtor who runs the John Stanaland Group (opens in new tab) - also in Orange County. Tyler previously worked at the company alongside his dad, brother Trevor and step-mother Rachel Stanaland. His mother Lisa Cameron (opens in new tab) co-owns the interior design studio The Modern Vault.

"Growing up working for the family brokerage, Tyler got his sales license at just 18 years old," his profile reads, addin that he is a proud "fifth-generation realtor and fourth-generation Laguna Beach native".

Tyler left his father's brokerage and joined the Oppenheim Group in November 2021 - when brother Jason and Brett first set up their OC branch. "It just felt like the right time," he said in an interview with Women's Health (opens in new tab). "Jason created a legacy and brand of his own that I felt aligned with my clientele, so it just seemed like a good fit if I was to make the move."

He's since confirmed that he doesn't regret his decision to switch brokerages - despite the accompanying drama seen on Selling the OC. He told Distractify (opens in new tab): "I wasn't regretful, because I think that the drama that I got sucked into was different from my business. From a business standpoint, it was the right call, and the drama was just something that, unfortunately, happened."

Out of hours, Tyler likes to spend his time near the water - either surfing or fishing with his family (opens in new tab).

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland: Relationship FAQs

How did Brittany Snow meet husband Tyler Stanaland?

Brittany and Tyler were aware of each other through mutual friends for years, however things turned romantic in 2018 when Tyler sent his future wife an Instagram DM which led to them chatting and arranging their first date at a Mexican restaurant.

"We got tacos after years of being infatuated with one another and forgot how to speak entirely," Tyler told People (opens in new tab) in February 2020. "There was a certain amount of tequila consumed, and then we just started talking a lot. Then we fell in love and nothing's really changed, we're still eating tacos and margaritas together."

In the same interview, Brittany recalled Tyler's initial DM as containing a "really lame pick up line". He later revealed to Woman's Health the pick up line in question was "Babetown, USA". "I remember it was a photo of her at an event and she looked amazing," he said. "For some reason I thought it was a good idea."

Tyler has additionally revealed that for him - Brittany was the dream girl. "I knew of Britt for obvious reasons, but she was my unattainable crush forever," he said in a interview with The Knot (opens in new tab). "As a man, I used to watch 'Pitch Perfect' with friends and, 'Brittany Snow… One day.' But never thinking it would ever happen."

When did Brittany and Tyler get engaged?

Tyler put a ring on it sometime in February 2019. The husband-to-be popped the question with a two-carat, round brilliant diamond engagement ring in a low-key proposal.

"The proposal happened in our kitchen, which was the same place we had our first kiss," Brittany said. "Tyler, then, had organized a secret engagement party at our favorite restaurant with all our closest friends and family waiting."

Brittany revealed the happy news in a since-deleted Instagram post. Sharing a shot of the ring, the caption read: ''A couple weeks ago, I said “YES” about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams. After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant."

Tyler also wrote a heartfelt post about their engagement on Instagram. ''I don't know how I got so lucky and I don't know that I really understood what love is until you," he wrote in the caption. "Everything changed when we met. You are the most beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, incredible human and I couldn't be more excited to do life with you. Here's to forever and making our wildest dreams come true. Love you to the moon and back."

When did Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland get married?

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland tied the knot on March 14, 2020. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California, surrounded by friends and family - including a number of Snow's Pitch Perfect co-stars.

For Tyler, the stand-out moment was the exchanging of vows. "The most memorable thing was staring into her eyes and giving my vows," he told The Knot. "There were 100 people there watching but it felt like it was just us. We also took a moment to ourselves right after the ceremony to soak in the moment. We cried, hugged, laughed. And we had a margarita and some cocktail hour appetizers waiting for us."

Brittany wore a custom-designed dress by Jonathan Simkhai (opens in new tab). The cream laced gown had long sleeves and an open back which Snow described as "a dream-come-true to wear." She later changed into a different gown for the evening - an off the shoulder, floral, sheer corset dress by Galia Lahav (opens in new tab).

The couple incorporated a few personal touches to make the day extra special. Tyler and Brittany's dog Billie had a special role: "Rather than a traditional flower girl we had Billie Jean walk down the aisle," they told The Knot. "She wore a flower collar that matched Brittany's bouquet."

Tyler's love of surfing was also noted. In a photo of the bride and groom on the day, a white surfboard with hand written messages can be seen in the background. We presume this sentimental touch was in lieu of a traditional guest book.

Tyler and Kayla - Selling the OC drama

Season 1 of Selling the OC centred around an office scandal that involved fellow cast member Kayla Cardona trying to kiss Tyler twice whilst out socialising together. Post-filming, Tyler opened up on the drama in the Reality Life with Kate Casey (opens in new tab) podcast.

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me," he said. "And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama." He went to clarify that the two alleged kisses "didn't happen while we were filming".

Tyler hasn't shared what his wife's reaction was and admitted that he wanted to keep much of his personal life private despite being on the show.

"As this journey started, I kind of wanted to keep certain parts of my life private," he continued on the podcast. "And as time goes on, maybe that'll be different. But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey."

"I don't know about the future," he added. "But in this specific season, you won't see my house, you won't see my wife."

Whilst Snow doesn't appear, Tyler has admitted to ET online (opens in new tab) that she has been "supportive". And that the privacy they continue to maintain as a couple is a conscious decision.

"I have what makes the most sense in my career, and she has what makes the most sense in her career, and kind of whatever is best, we do, and we support, and I think that's what makes our relationship successful."

