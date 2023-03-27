Reese Witherspoon splits from Jim Toth after 12-years of marriage, making son a 'priority'
The actress and producer issued a joint statement confirming her divorce
Reese Witherspoon has announced she is splitting up from husband Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage.
The couple who are both actors-turned-producers, have issued a joint statement confirming that they are getting divorced, vowing to make their son Tennessee James, 10, a 'priority'.
Reese is a mum of three, she has son Deacon (opens in new tab), 19, and daughter Ava, 23, with her first husband Ryan Phillippe and son Tennessee James to husband Jim. Reese and Ryan married in 1999 but divorced nine years later in 2008.
The latest divorce post, uploaded to Reese's Instagram reads, “We have some personal news to share…It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”
In the statement, the couple says they “have enjoyed so many wonderful years together” and “are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”
They added, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”
Why is Reece divorcing?
It's reported that Reese is divorcing husband Jim Toth due to "personality differences" and Reese's "busy schedule" a source told RadarOnline.com, "Reese is always on the move. She's the kind of woman who bounces off the walls, whereas Jim is a placid dude.
"The hecticness that surrounds Reese is a lot and sometimes hard to handle."
Meanwhile others reportedly saw it coming, as an insider noted months ago that "Jim is hardly ever with her and it wasn't always like that."
"Friends are worried that they've stopped putting the work in," the source added.
Their divorce announcement has come just days after Reese celebrated her 47th birthday, in which she told fans, "Thank you for all my wonderful, loving , heartfelt birthday wishes. Feeling very grateful for all the LOVE in my life!"
Reese is currently filming The Morning Show Season 3 (opens in new tab) alongside Jennifer Aniston who opened up on her IVF struggle in real life (opens in new tab).
And she is set to return to our screens with her latest release Tiny Beautiful Things which airs on April 7th on Hulu.
