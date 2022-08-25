The Morning Show Season 3: Cast and expected release date

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Reese Witherspoon has revealed she's back filming for Season 3 of The Morning Show as fans wonder who else is in the cast and its expected release date.

Jennifer Aniston, who has tackled pregnancy rumours in real-life, is set to return as news anchor Alex Levy.

The popular newsroom drama, which follows the ins and outs of its presenters while tackling some juicy real-life topics including the #MeToo movement and Covid-19 (opens in new tab), is expected to deliver a new batch of storylines post-pandemic as it's returning to AppleTV+, after Deadline (opens in new tab) reported that the streaming service has renewed the series.

And we look at who else is coming back and when it's expected to be released...

The Morning Show Season 3 cast

Reese Witherspoon (opens in new tab) teased news that she is returning to The Morning Show Season 3. The cast also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden with the likes of Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, Mad Men star Jon Hamm as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies in her role as Laura Peterson - an anchor at UBA News and Bradley Jackson's love interest joining in season two.

Reese shared a behind the scenes snap of herself on set of the US breakfast news show and captioned it, "We’re baaaack! Season 3! @TheMorningShow @hellosunshine @AppleTVPlus."

Much to the delight of fans. One fan tweeted, "Can't wait to have my girl Bradley back!"

Another fan put, "Yes!! Love this show, lets go!" And a third fan added, "Can't wait to see the whole team back to us and the connection of Alex and Bradley rekindle, this is going to be fun and i'm so excited MY FAV SHOW EVEEER!"

The Morning Show is expected to be released in autumn/winter 2023. Filming for the new series is now underway and judging by previous time frames, the series is expected to run next year although there has been no official confirmation on release date yet.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Jennifer Aniston teased in an interview with Variety (opens in new tab), "I can’t say much. It’s a great opportunity to be able to shine a light on areas that are very frustrating and a fear of where we’re going as a society. We try to shed some sort of light on it, and comment on it a little bit. It’s a deep well at this point.”

