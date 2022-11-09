Jennifer Aniston 'tried to get pregnant' as she opens up on IVF struggles saying the 'ship has sailed'

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she 'tried to get pregnant' as she opens up on her own IVF struggles before admitting the 'ship has sailed' on having kids.

The American actress who has been filming Season 3 of The Morning Show (opens in new tab), has endured many years of pregnancy speculation and having previously slammed 'hurtful' baby rumours (opens in new tab) after her rep responded to reports (opens in new tab) of "bombshell baby news on Friends Reunion Show, the star has admitted she previously tried to have a baby.

Speaking in a rare new interview with Allure magazine, Jennifer, 53, confessed that she has tried to start a family years ago, but it wasn't to be.

"I was trying to get pregnant (opens in new tab). It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.”

But it wasn't just the IVF (opens in new tab)process that Jennifer had to endure, it was the relentless photographers looking for the baby bump snap, that made it harder for the A-list star.

"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it," she said.

And she revealed her disappointment over not being able to have her own children.

"I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed,” she said.

While Jen, who was married to Brad Pitt (opens in new tab) and Justin Theroux (opens in new tab), didn't reveal what age she had tried to start a family, but that she had now found peace.

She explained, "I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

She went on to address the thing that hurt her the most about all the baby talk, and added, "(People thought) I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage (opens in new tab), was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point,” she said.

But Jennifer did admit she was open to finding love again. On getting married again, she said, "Never say never, but I don’t have any interest."

“I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”