Prince Charles' secret holiday home loved by Kate Middleton, Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis
The secretive property has been dubbed the ‘Cornish Caribbean’
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Charles owns a handful of homes across the UK, but this secretive house is one of The Cambridge family's favourite.
- Prince Charles has several well-known homes around the country, but there is a secret property that royal fans know very little about
- The secret home is said to be frequently visited by Kate Middleton (opens in new tab), Prince William (opens in new tab) and their children Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton is reportedly planning to rebuild Prince William's relationship with Harry (opens in new tab)
Whether it is his London mansion, his countryside retreat in Gloucestershire, or his castle located in the northernmost point of Scotland, Prince Charles has some beautiful places to lay his head no matter which part of the country he finds himself in.
As a frequent traveler - perks of the job - and lover of a good holiday, the Prince's holiday homes are well known among royal fans. But there is one lesser known home owned by Prince Charles, and loved by fellow members of his family, that the public know very little about.
Thanks to the fact that it is covered by trees, this holiday home has been kept fairly secret. But what is known about the property is that it is located on an island in the UK which has been dubbed the ‘Cornish Caribbean’.
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The home is known as Tamarisk House and is owned privately by the Prince. The hidden home is located on Tresco Island in the Isles of Scilly, just off the coast of Cornwall.
The Prince of Wales often escapes to his secretive abode and clearly shares this love of the island with his family as Prince William and Kate have been seen visiting (opens in new tab) with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a number of occasions.
Prince William has been visiting the home since he was young as his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, used it as a summer escape for the whole family.
To protect the royal's privacy when they visit the island, and keep the secret home a secret, tamarisk trees were grown to hide parts of the house from view.
Prince Charles inherited the island on which the house sits as part of his Duke of Cornwall title. The island is a Duchy, meaning it belongs to the Duke or Duchess of the area.
The island on which the house sits is the only one of five surrounding islands which is privately owned and is said to boast picturesque views of white sand, turquoise waters, rare birds and lush flora and fauna.
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been pictured at Tamarisk House with their children on a handful of occasions.
During their last visit, holidaymakers described what it was like seeing the royals. They said, "We hardly noticed at first as they seemed a normal family on holiday intent on keeping themselves to themselves.
"The place where they were staying was quite modest and certainly not hugely luxurious."
Related articles:
- How the Queen brought Kate Middleton into the royal's inner circle (opens in new tab)
- Prince Charles’ plan to bring Prince Harry back to the monarchy, according to royal expert (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton's plan to rebuild bridge between Prince William and Harry (opens in new tab)
- How tall is Prince Charles, Prince William and other members of the Royal Family? (opens in new tab)
- What is the royal line of succession, how does it work and who is next in line for the throne? (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Is Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor's royal future written in the stars?
According to the stars, and a celebrity psychic, the monarchy might not suit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Wanted Down Under where are they now?
As the BBC re-runs the iconic series of Wanted Down Under, fans wonder where are they now?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Charles’ plan to bring Prince Harry back to the monarchy, according to royal expert
Prince Harry could return to the UK 'with or without Meghan'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s adorable nickname for Prince Louis revealed
The royal family have a history of giving good nicknames
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Last updated
-
Why Prince Louis will be given this new title when Prince William becomes King
Prince Louis could have Prince Andrew's Duke of York title
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Charlotte proves she’s been learning this royal protocol from dad Prince William
The young princess was spotted at the Commonwealth Games learning the royal ropes in safe hands
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis began their intense royal etiquette training
How do you get mischievous young children to uphold royal protocol at all times?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's tender but subtle gesture to support Princess Charlotte seen in new video
Kate Middleton and Prince William support Princess Charlotte in this adorable way.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Charlotte looks adorable in Rachel Riley dress - available for £39
Princess Charlotte's adorable striped Breton dress is from Rachel Riley - but it's sold out. So here are a few of our favourite dupes...
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Last updated
-
Prince Charles' shocking confession that left Diana devastated on their wedding day
Prince Charles' shocking confession on his and Princess Diana's wedding day is said to have left her heartbroken before they even tied the knot
By Caitlin Elliott • Published