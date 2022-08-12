Prince Charles' secret holiday home loved by Kate Middleton, Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Charles owns a handful of homes across the UK, but this secretive house is one of The Cambridge family's favourite.

Whether it is his London mansion, his countryside retreat in Gloucestershire, or his castle located in the northernmost point of Scotland, Prince Charles has some beautiful places to lay his head no matter which part of the country he finds himself in.

As a frequent traveler - perks of the job - and lover of a good holiday, the Prince's holiday homes are well known among royal fans. But there is one lesser known home owned by Prince Charles, and loved by fellow members of his family, that the public know very little about.

Thanks to the fact that it is covered by trees, this holiday home has been kept fairly secret. But what is known about the property is that it is located on an island in the UK which has been dubbed the ‘Cornish Caribbean’.

The home is known as Tamarisk House and is owned privately by the Prince. The hidden home is located on Tresco Island in the Isles of Scilly, just off the coast of Cornwall.

The Prince of Wales often escapes to his secretive abode and clearly shares this love of the island with his family as Prince William and Kate have been seen visiting (opens in new tab) with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a number of occasions.

Prince William has been visiting the home since he was young as his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, used it as a summer escape for the whole family.

To protect the royal's privacy when they visit the island, and keep the secret home a secret, tamarisk trees were grown to hide parts of the house from view.

Prince Charles inherited the island on which the house sits as part of his Duke of Cornwall title. The island is a Duchy, meaning it belongs to the Duke or Duchess of the area.

The island on which the house sits is the only one of five surrounding islands which is privately owned and is said to boast picturesque views of white sand, turquoise waters, rare birds and lush flora and fauna.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been pictured at Tamarisk House with their children on a handful of occasions.

During their last visit, holidaymakers described what it was like seeing the royals. They said, "We hardly noticed at first as they seemed a normal family on holiday intent on keeping themselves to themselves.

"The place where they were staying was quite modest and certainly not hugely luxurious."

