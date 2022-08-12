Prince Charles’ plan to bring Prince Harry back to the monarchy, according to royal expert
Prince Harry could return to the UK 'with or without Meghan'
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Charles has been vocal about his intent to 'trim down' the monarchy when he becomes king (opens in new tab), but where do Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) fit into his plans?
- The fate of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's place in the monarchy (opens in new tab) is being called into question as Prince Charles' continues to plan cuts (opens in new tab) to create a smaller royal family
- Prince Harry's former police protection officer claims the Prince will return to the UK and be more involved when his father becomes king (opens in new tab)
- This royal news (opens in new tab) follows reports that Meghan Markle fears another UK visit (opens in new tab) will pull Harry back into the control of 'The Firm'.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped a bombshell when they quit as working royals in early 2020 (opens in new tab), perhaps not realising just how much of a media and family storm their decision would create.
They have since carved out a new life for themselves and their children, Archie and Lilibet (opens in new tab), in California after leaving the UK.
The move impacted the already growing rift between Harry and his older brother Prince William (opens in new tab), as well as the weakening relationship with his dad (opens in new tab), Prince Charles. The Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey (opens in new tab), in which the pair claimed they were both trapped within 'The Firm', succeeded in seemingly quashing all hopes of Harry ever returning to the UK and his now estranged family.
While at the moment it may look unlikely that Harry would ever come back to the UK, let alone work as a royal again, one man who knew a young Prince Harry has reignited hopes for a royal reunion.
Speaking on an upcoming episode of the Mirror's Pod Save the Queen podcast, Ken Wharfe, a former police protection officer who worked with Harry and William when they were boys, said he didn't believe Harry would see out his days in California.
He revealed that he thought Harry could return to his homeland for a new role - possibly without Meghan.
When asked if the pair would ever come back to the UK, Wharfe, who has written a new book called Diana: Remembering the Princess, said, "Personally I do and I base that on gut reaction really. I just cannot see them forever more living in California.
"It's clear to me that Harry is not quite a fish out of sea - I mean he is getting involved in charitable work and he has these attachments to Netflix and other companies but quite where they'll end up we don't know.
"But I just think his involvement with his military charities - quite how he runs that on the other side of the Atlantic, I don't know. But I just have this feeling that he could well be back in a new role, with or without Meghan - I honestly don't know.
"I do think he will be back in some form as part of his father's plan for trimming down the monarchy because within the next decade that is going to happen."
Prince Harry does not seem completely opposed to the idea of returning to the UK despite his public disagreements with members of his family and his legal battles with the Home Office over the provision of security protection for him and his children.
Harry has visited the UK twice this year, once to see the Queen (opens in new tab) on his way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in April and the other for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June (opens in new tab).
At the Invictus Games, in an interview with NBC's Today Show in America, he talked about where he saw himself living the future. He admitted that the US now feels like home to him but did not rule out a return to the UK in the future.
He explained, "Home for me now is, for the time being, it's in the States. And it really feels that way as well. We've been welcomed with open arms and we've got such a great community in Santa Barbara."
Related articles:
- Prince Harry is not 'interested in developing a relationship' with step-mother Camilla, claims royal expert (opens in new tab)
- How tall is Prince Charles, Prince William and other members of the Royal Family? (opens in new tab)
- Prince William and Prince Harry could team up again this year for a truly heartbreaking reason (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton and Prince William's tender but subtle gesture to support Princess Charlotte seen in new video (opens in new tab)
- What is the royal line of succession, how does it work and who is next in line for the throne? (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Kate Middleton's plan to rebuild bridge between Prince William and Harry
Palace insiders reveal the Duchess of Cambridge's plan to reunite her husband and estranged brother-in-law
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Cosmic Love on Amazon Prime: Meet the contestants looking for love
Introducing the Cosmic Love contestants - part of Amazon Prime Video's new dating show which uses the ancient art of astrology to match those on the modern dating scene.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Kate Middleton's plan to rebuild bridge between Prince William and Harry
Palace insiders reveal the Duchess of Cambridge's plan to reunite her husband and estranged brother-in-law
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take action to protect Archie's 'Chick-Inn' as mountain lion roams close to home
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle advised to secure Archie's 'Chick-Inn' at their Montecito mansion following big wild cat sighting.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry once told William 'Kate could be friendlier to Meghan'
Prince Harry reportedly told William he thought Kate could be friendlier to his wife
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Prince Charles' shocking confession that left Diana devastated on their wedding day
Prince Charles' shocking confession on his and Princess Diana's wedding day is said to have left her heartbroken before they even tied the knot
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
The Queen's concerns over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'unhappiness' in the UK
The Queen's concerns over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's struggles during their time in Windsor have been revealed by a royal expert
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Royal author and historian believes Prince William and Harry 'will go separate ways' instead of resolving feud
The current family feud is not the first time in royal history that brothers have fallen out
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
When will Prince Harry's memoir come out and what will he share?
According to a royal expert, The Palace is worried about the Duke of Sussex's new book
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The time 'angry' Prince Charles almost 'quit' the Royal Family revealed
Prince Charles almost 'quit' the Royal Family in anger to work part time from Italy, it's been claimed.
By Selina Maycock • Published