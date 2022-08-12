Kate Middleton's plan to rebuild bridge between Prince William and Harry

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) is not normally one for meddling in royal scandals, but her plan could be just what these feuding brothers (opens in new tab) need.

It has been over two years since Prince William and his brother Prince Harry have had a meaningful relationship.

Royal experts revealed to Closer that, though publicly he has remained silent, William is still “infuriated, hurt and wounded” over comments made by his brother and Meghan Markle during their explosive March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Royal commentators are split as to whether the brothers will ever reconcile, with some being hopeful for a reunion while others fear the pair 'will go their separate ways' instead of resolving the feud (opens in new tab).

With time reportedly not healing any wounds for the future King, William was dealt yet another blow when Harry revealed he would be publishing a tell-all memoir, a fact said to have left members of the royal family terrified of what he may expose.

However, as further facts are revealed and rumours are spread about the much anticipated memoir, inklings of hope surrounding Harry and William's relationship are growing.

Royal author Duncan Larcombe told Closer that the rumoured absence of Harry’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, from his bombshell book may confirm her role as peacemaker.

He told the magazine, “Leaving out Kate in the memoir is a sign that she could be Harry’s last hope of healing the family rift."

Strengthening the author's argument, a palace insider recently revealed to Closer that Harry has been quietly communicating with Kate and, while relations are still frosty, she is attempting to build a bridge between Harry and William.

The insider said, "Kate is looking to get the two brothers together when they’re all on US soil later this year, if not sooner, and the word is that Harry’s receptive to that.

“Provided Harry’s book isn’t too hurtful towards the monarchy – and there’s optimism that it’s been toned down significantly since the original drafts – then William could, with encouragement from Kate, look to build bridges with his brother and put the past behind them.”

There has been speculation that William and Kate will not have time to meet with Harry and Meghan during their December trip to Boston, where William’s eco initiative, The Earthshot Prize, will take place this year. But the palace insider is confident that Kate is fighting to make sure a visit is planned.

“Given the security issues and logistics, it’s probably easier for the meeting to be held in New York or even Boston, but Kate’s confident it will happen and that’s the main thing,” the source said.

Kate and Harry have always had a close bond, with the Prince once describing her as the sister he never had. The Duchess even gifted him a grow your own girlfriend kit as a Christmas present one year. It is unsurprising then, that Kate is keen to bring the brother's together and settle their differences, acting as a mediator between the two.

The insider added, “Kate has put a lot of effort into telling Harry how much William still loves him. She checks in with him fairly often, sometimes it’s to just say ‘hi’ or send him a photo of the children. She’s very thoughtful and will sometimes send birthday messages or congratulations after a successful speech or event he’s hosted.

“It’s her firm belief that enough time has elapsed now for both of them to sit down and resolve their differences face-to-face, and she’ll do everything she can to make this possible soon.

"Kate has always done a wonderful job of soothing over the toughest of situations – even when things have been at their most difficult with the Sussexes – and both brothers know they are lucky to have her.”

