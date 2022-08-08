Adorable new photos of Zara Tindall's son Lucas prove he's taking after the Queen already

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Zara Tindall's son Lucas proves he's taking after the Queen with a love of horses as he attends the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

Zara Tindall's son Lucas gets up close to the horses with mum Zara as he joins her for horse riding event.

The young royal made his debut at the contest and fitted right in.

Zara Tindall (opens in new tab) took son Lucas for his first equestrian experience and he proved he's just like his great-grandmother the Queen (opens in new tab) with a love of horses.

As Queen's granddaughter and horse enthusiast, Zara Tindall is passing on her love and the Queen's love of horses to her son as the adorable snaps of them attending the 2022 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park show.

Lucas, who turned one on March 21, showed he wasn't afraid to get up close to the animals as his mum carried him in her arms.

The youngster can be seen clutching on to the rope attached to the reins one of the horses before being allowed to stand on the grass as he reached up to excitedly stroke the horses' nose.

(Image credit: Getty)

During the day Zara Tindall took part on her horse 'Classicals Euro Star', in the cross country phase of the contest and Lucas' grandma Princess Anne left her home (opens in new tab) to also be in attendance to watch daughter Zara Tindall warm up before competing in the dressage phase.

Zara, who also has daughters Lena (opens in new tab), four, and Mia, eight, with husband Mike Tindall, wore matching blue polo shirts and shorts to her youngest.

Mike revealed last week he used his daughters to get into shape (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Getty)

And it looks like fitness runs in the family as little Lucas could be seen doing a press up on the grass later that day.

The Queen made a remarkable return (opens in new tab) to her lifelong hobby in June when she was reportedly back in the saddle at Windsor Castle.

And Zara, who started having a keen interest in horses from a young age won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games as part of Team GB's equestrian eventing team, and her mum Princess Anne was the first member of the Royal Family to compete in the olympic games.

So it looks like little Lucas could well follow in their footsteps...