Prince William's promise to Kate Middleton after Louis was born that he finally fulfilled

Prince William showed his romantic side when he made a sweet vow to Kate Middleton and their children during a solo trip back in 2018...

Prince William's promise to Kate Middleton revealed
Prince William’s promise to Kate Middleton after Prince Louis was born is incredibly thoughtful and it was finally fulfilled last year. 

There’s nothing like a new family photo being posted by a member of The Firm (opens in new tab) to send fans into a frenzy of excitement and Kate Middleton is the royal behind and in front of the camera for many of these sweet pictures. Each year she and Prince William regularly share snaps to mark their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ birthdays as well as often for Father’s Day or Mother’s Day. And their highly-anticipated Christmas card photo (opens in new tab) is always a treat, with their 2021 festive snap showcasing the Cambridges in Jordan during half-term.

The Duchess of Cambridge spent several years living in the Middle Eastern country in her childhood, making this half-term holiday all the more meaningful. Though this trip is also significant in another way as it marked the fulfilment of Prince William’s promise to Kate Middleton after they welcomed Louis.

Prince William is said to have made the promise whilst on a solo visit to Jordan which took place just two months after Louis was born in April 2018. With Kate on maternity leave, the Queen’s grandchild (opens in new tab) travelled alone and according to Express.co.uk (opens in new tab), he revealed Kate was sad about missing out.

The future King reportedly explained at the time, “She is very upset that I am coming here without her”, before going on to share that the Duchess “remember[ed] very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman”. 

Prince William continued, "Catherine’s experience is not unique—the interchange between our two countries is real and deep: work, study, tourism and family links.”

He also declared a heartfelt promise as he added, “We will have to bring the kids next time”.   

Prince William and Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II visit the ancient city of Jerash

The Cambridge family trip to Jordan might have come three years later, but now Prince William’s promise to Kate Middleton has finally been fulfilled. During his 2018 visit, he’s also said to have declared, “Need to come back with the family for this shot”, as he recreated a photo the Middleton family took in Jerash, Jordan, when Kate was just four years old. 

She lived there from 1984-1986 and the choice to make the photo from their private trip in 2021 their Christmas card picture makes it very special. 

Although it’s not known where the Cambridges might visit before the end of the year, William, Kate and their kids are expected to spend some time at Balmoral with the Queen this summer. And with many of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's past Christmas cards looking as if they were taken during the summer or autumn, who knows whether they might have snapped the perfect shot for the festive season over the next few months!

