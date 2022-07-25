Archie and Lilibet could be set for a special vacation this summer

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor could reportedly be set for a very special vacation this summer and it’s all thanks to the Queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children Archie and Lilibet could be treated to a royal vacation this summer.

It’s claimed that the Sussexes have been invited to Balmoral and that staff are “preparing” for them to make a trip to the UK.

For the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” (opens in new tab) as senior members of The Firm (opens in new tab) and welcomed their daughter Lilibet, the entire Sussex family reunited with the royals this year. The whirlwind Jubilee visit was made even more special as Lilibet turned one and reportedly met the Queen and Prince Charles.

Unfortunately for fans eager to catch a rare glimpse of the family together, the Sussexes returned to their new LA home (opens in new tab) by the end of the Jubilee celebrations without their children appearing in public. Though Harry and Meghan did release a new photo of Lilibet (opens in new tab) taken by Misan Harriman in honor of her birthday.

Now after a busy time back in the US for the Duke and Duchess, with their recent East Coast visit, Archie and Lilibet could be set for another special vacation in the UK very soon.

Each year the Queen traditionally enjoys a well-deserved break at Balmoral Castle, from August-October. Already the Queen has made an exciting move (opens in new tab)to Scotland and is predicted to be spending time at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate until the castle closes to the public at the end of July.

Her Majesty is often joined by many of her nearest and dearest over the two-month period and according to The Sun (opens in new tab), a source has alleged that this year staff are “preparing” for Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.

“Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet. They are preparing for the Sussexes”, a Balmoral insider claimed to the publication.

Meanwhile another insider expressed their belief that, “Balmoral is the perfect place for them to spend a little bit of quality time with the Queen.” Whether or not the reports of their invite turn out to be correct, Balmoral could certainly be a “perfect place” for Archie and Lilibet and their parents to relax with Her Majesty.

Known for their desire to keep a high level of privacy for Archie and Lilibet, Harry and Meghan could possibly feel more comfortable bringing them to the privately-owned Balmoral estate. If they do come over, Archie and Lilibet could also possibly get to play with many of the other royal children.

Last year reports claimed the Queen visited her and Philip’s special place (opens in new tab)and took several of their great-grandkids for a picnic.

And it seems picnics are a staple at Balmoral family gatherings that Archie and Lilibet have yet to enjoy. Royal expert Ingrid Seward previously revealed to OK! (opens in new tab) that there have been “endless” picnics over the years.

“There are endless picnics, too, day and night,” she alleged. “When the staff have their night off, the royals trundle off in the Range Rover for a candlelit picnic dinner in one of the wooden huts, which were built for Queen Victoria.”

Although another UK visit hasn't yet been confirmed, it's lovely to think that Archie and Lilibet might enjoy a special vacation to Balmoral this year and get to experience the family traditions they've missed out on there so far.