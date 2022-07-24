Kate Middleton and Prince William given vital role by the Queen as she steps back from royal duties

The Cambridges will attend the Commonwealth Games in the Queen's place

William and Kate alongside the Queen
(Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images/Future - Julian Finney/Getty Images/Future)
Anna Bailey
By
published

The Queen will not be making an appearance at this year's Commonwealth Games, instead sending Kate Middleton and Prince William in her place.  

The Queen has pulled out of her appearance at this year's Commonwealth Games, which run from 28 July to 8 August, due to her episodic mobility issues (opens in new tab), royal sources have confirmed. In her place, other members of family will be attending to show their support.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will visit the sporting venues, attend a range of fixtures, and meet athletes, volunteers and support staff helping at the event.

The royals will also attend events and engagements celebrating the Games, such as the opening and closing ceremonies, and pre-ceremony receptions.

The Commonwealth Games is an international sporting event involving various different sports and sees athletes from the Commonwealth nations go head-to-head in all sorts of sports from badminton, beach volleyball and boxing to lawn bowls, cricket and squash. The event takes place every four years and this year will be held in Birmingham. 

Although the Queen will be absent from the sporting event, she will be present in another form. In October last year, The Queen wrote and placed an as-yet-unread message in a baton during the Queen's Baton Relay event. The note is expected to be revealed and read aloud at the launch of the games on July 22 as part of Prince Charles' speech. 

Taking to the Royal Family’s official Instagram page, the Queen shared a rare clip of her signing her the message. The caption read, "The Queen signing her message to the Commonwealth, which will be read at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year. Today, the message was placed inside The Queen’s Baton before it began its journey to Birmingham via 72 Commonwealth territories and nations, connecting communities over 90,000 miles." 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

The Queen has sparked a few health concerns throughout recent months. Her mobility issues have caused her to skip some royal engagements, and changes have been made to her transport to ensure optimum comfort during royal engagements. 

Related features:

Explore More
Prince William Kate Middleton The Queen
Anna Bailey
Anna Bailey

Anna Bailey is the editor of GoodTo. She joined the team in June 2018 but has been a lifestyle writer and online editor for more than 14 years. Career highlights include Lifestyle Editor at ITV.com, Features Editor at MSN UK and Digital Lifestyle Editor for UKTV. Anna has always loved attending weddings and big family occasions. She combined this interest with her passion for interviewing people about the subjects that matter to them most to become a wedding and baby naming celebrant, fully accredited by Humanists UK.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.