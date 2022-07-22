Queen makes an exciting move away from Windsor Castle ahead of possible Royal Family reunion

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen has reportedly made an exciting move away from Windsor Castle as she’s expected to spend time at one of her favourite royal residences ahead of a possible family reunion.

The monarch is understood to have travelled up to Scotland to enjoy the start of her annual summer break in Aberdeenshire.

In previous years this two-month stay at Balmoral Castle has seen the Queen get to enjoy reunions with many of her close family members.

Her Majesty has spent much of the past two years at her beloved Berkshire home, Windsor Castle, but summer signals a change of scene as August traditionally marks the start of her two-month-long break. Each year from August-October, she typically spends time away from the royal spotlight in her Aberdeenshire home, Balmoral Castle, where the Queen’s special talent (opens in new tab) has been showcased. Now, just like in 2021, the Queen has reportedly already left Windsor for Balmoral ahead of the royal residence closing to the public at the end of July.

According to the BBC (opens in new tab) on July 21st, the Queen travelled to Balmoral for the start of her annual summer break. Although it’s not been confirmed, it’s thought that she could spend time somewhere else on the estate, possibly at Craigowan Lodge.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

This beautiful stone cottage is understood to be located around a mile from Balmoral Castle and according to The Mirror (opens in new tab), the Queen has stayed here in the past until the castle is closed to the public and she can settle in there. Reports have previously suggested that the Queen used this hidden Balmoral lodge (opens in new tab) to enjoy time with her late husband Prince Philip like any “ordinary married couple”.

And whilst the Queen’s exciting move away from Windsor Castle until the autumn allows her plenty of time to relax, it also likely marks the start of some wonderful family reunions. Far from spending two-months in solitude, the Queen’s nearest and dearest have regularly paid her visits there over the years.

It was at Balmoral that the Duchess of Cambridge's iconic picture of the Queen, Prince Philip and several of their great-grandchildren was taken.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018. ©️ The Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/xMmbzfDHwLApril 14, 2021 See more

Her Majesty’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie once revealed just what Balmoral summers are like for The Firm (opens in new tab) as she opened up on ITV’s Our Queen at Ninety documentary back in 2016.

“I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time,” she explained.

Eugenie continued, "Family-wise we're all there, so it's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be - for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."

(Image credit: Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

It’s not known which of the Queen’s grandchildren (opens in new tab), great-grandchildren and children could potentially be invited to join the Queen at Balmoral this year. Though without confirmation of another UK return, it might be that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could miss a summer reunion (opens in new tab) with their wider family.

Whilst the Cambridges and Wessexes might visit again, with Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Charlotte apparently bonding (opens in new tab) over their sketching at Balmoral in previous years.

Either way, after all the busyness that’s accompanied the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year so far, Her Majesty will likely be enjoying the start of her well-earned two-month holiday.